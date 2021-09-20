Man receives last salary payment with mayonnaise bucket full of coins

Rian Keough told a British newspaper that the bucket weighed almost 30 kilos. Photo: Internet reproduction.

A former employee received his last salary payment in a bucket of thousands of coins;

Rian Keough told a British newspaper that the bucket weighed almost 30 kilos;

The conversation with the ex-boss was posted by the ex-employee on Twitter.

Rian Keough, a former restaurant employee in Dublin, Northern Ireland, received his last paycheck with a bucket of mayonnaise, without the sauce, but with thousands of nickels.

Keough told a British newspaper that the bucket weighed almost 30 kilos. On twitter, the former employee posted a conversation he had with the former boss, in which he insisted that he receive the last salary.

Read too:

In conversation, the boss replied that, on Tuesday, he would have every penny for the former employee. The former boss also asked if he could pay with cash, as there were no details for Keough’s bank account.

On Twitter, Keogh shared the photo of the bucket of money, shocking network users. One person commented that he sympathized because he had been harmed by employers for many years.

Another similar story happened in March, with Andreas Flaten. His former boss decided to get revenge, not satisfied with the resignation of the mechanic shop, in the city of Fayeteviile, in Georgia, United States.

The attitude of this former boss was to pay the mechanic’s last salary, of US$ 915, or R$ 5,189, and equivalent to a period of fifteen days of work, only with 1 cent coins, all filthy with grease. There were 91,500 coins.

Information is from iG.