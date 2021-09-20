Man who inspired film ‘Hotel Rwanda’ is sentenced for terrorism

Paul Rusesabagina, former manager of the ‘Mille Collines’ hotel whose story inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda” about the genocide in Rwanda and who has become an outspoken critic of the regime in that country, was found guilty of “terrorism”, the court announced today from Kigali.

“He founded a terrorist organization and contributed economically to terrorist activities,” Judge Beatrice Mukamurenzi said of the Rusesabagina case for her alleged support for the National Liberation Front (FLN), a rebel group accused of carrying out fatal attacks in 2018 and 2019 in the country. African.

The court has yet to announce the corresponding sentence.

Rusesabagina, who used his prestige to denounce Rwandan President Paul Kagame as a dictator, was arrested in August 2020 when a plane he believes was bound for Burundi landed in Kigali.

The family claims that Rusesabagina was kidnapped and claims that the nine charges against him, including terrorism, are the government’s revenge for its criticism.

Kagame rejects criticism of the case. He declared that Rusesabagina is detained not for his fame, but for the lives lost “because of his actions”.

The trial against Rusesabagina and 20 others began in February, but the defendant, who has Belgian nationality and resides in the United States, has boycotted the case since March, accusing the court of “arbitrary and lack of independence”.

United States, which awarded Rusesabagina the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2005, the European Parliament and Belgium expressed concerns about the legitimacy of the trial.