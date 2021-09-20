Maraisa, Maiara’s duo, dismisses the top and is successful: “thin”

Top Stories

Learn and practice 5 steps to make your curls look amazing

Maraisa, Maiara’s duo, gained enormous prominence on the web by sharing a sequence of more daring photos on your Instagram this Monday (20). The sertaneja was also a huge success in showing off her sculptural body.

Marília Mendonça was one of the first to comment on the post made by Maraisa: “p***, full monday destabilizing the people”, shot. Maiara, the singer’s sister, also made a point of leaving her praise in the publication. Through a simple comment, the sertaneja showed all her love for her duo.

Before you continue reading this article, check out: After Chimbinha, Joelma engages in a romance with a mysterious farmer

Taking advantage of the moment, Maraisa made a point of announcing the launch of the newest production by As Patroas, a group composed by Maira and Maraisa and, also, Marília Mendonça.

“Launch week of the Mistresses, this week nobody can hold me…”, wrote, demonstrating all his happiness with the release that is about to arrive for all fans.

Don’t miss it! It’s booming on the web: Zilu Godoi appears skinny in a photo and is successful: “Cry Zezé Di Camargo”

Check out the full post made by Maraisa in her personal Instagram feed below., as well as the comments being left in the post.

Maiara and Maraisa photo gallery

Maiara and Maraisa photo gallery Prev

1 In 4

Next Maraisa, Maiara’s sister (Photo: Reproduction/ Instagram) Maiara and Maraísa / reproduction image: Instagram Simone and Simaria and Maiara and Maraisa (Image: Reproduction/Instagram) Maiara and Fernando Zor – Image Reproduction Instagram

Before you leave, you can’t miss: Valentina Francavilla, from Ratinho, reveals betrayal and tells details during A Fazenda: “busted at the motel”