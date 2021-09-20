Marcão is one game away from the record-matching of Muricy Ramalho

Close to expressive branding. Despite the recent elimination in the Copa do Brasil, Fluminense doesn’t let the dust settle and wants to react today, against Cuiabá, at 20h (GMT), at Arena Pantanal. In addition to the three points that can put Tricolor in the Libertadores classification zone, a personal record of coach Marcão in Brazilians serves as motivation for the squad.

Even far from being unanimous, but unbeaten for 14 games, adding the final stretch of last season and the current one, Marcão needs just one more game without being defeated to equal the longest undefeated streak of a Fluminense coach in the history of the tournament. The brand’s owner is Muricy Ramalho, who stayed 15 games without being defeated in the 2010 Brazilian Championship (from the 4th to the 18th round), the year in which the tricolor was three-time champion.

Biggest record holders in Brazilians:

Muricy Ramalho: 15 games (2010)

Schedule: 14 games (2020 and 2021)

Abel Braga: 11 games (2012)

Cuca: 11 games (2009)

In all, Fluminense has nine wins and five draws in a row with Marcão, totaling 76.19%. The last defeat of the tricolor in the competition under the command of the coach was for Corinthians, away from home, on January 13, in a match valid for the 29th round of the last Brasileirão.