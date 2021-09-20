Mariana Rios becomes Lady Gaga

Mariana Rios was the highlight of “Show dos Famosos”, by “Domingão com Huck”, tonight. The actress turned into Lady Gaga and presented a performance of the song “Poker Face”, receiving the highest rating from the public and Boninho, and beating her competitors: Robson Nunes, who imitated Arlindo Cruz, and Diego Hypolito, who turned into Gusttavo Lima.

I have my entire body made up. It took 5 hours to put nose, wig, everything “, handed the actress after the presentation.

Mariana Rios by Lady Gaga at the ‘Show of the Famous’ Image: Reproduction/Globe

Mariana Rios commented on the program that she needed to learn some of Lady Gaga’s moves:

There’s something crazy like that, but when you need to represent the person, honor him, you have to get references to how he behaves “, said the actress, who received the sum of the final score of 39.7.

The actress also congratulated Preta Gil – one of the judges – for dancing and singing in her shows:

Boy, I never did that dancing and singing. It’s too hard.”

Boninho, one of the judges, praised: “It took a hard time, the madness and extravagance of Lady Gaga. The biggest difficulty is that you have to understand the dance and singing at the same time, in the end your breath was there, I’m going to try. The performance was fantastic, but you have to be very prepared for it.”

On social networks, the presentation by Mariana Rios was also one of the most talked about of the night.

No matter where the tribute comes from, what matters is affection and effort Replicate a Gaga performance is very difficult Mariana Rios rocked within her capabilities, it was beautiful https://t.co/zw6qRbRv7d — mandy (@abbifine) September 19, 2021