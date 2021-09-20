Market forecasts a 1-point Selic hike this week and contemplates bursting the 2022 inflation target – Economy

BRASILIA – With no prospect of a truce in the rise in prices in the country in the short term, financial market analysts believe that the Central Bank (BC) will follow the policy of increasing the fees to control the inflation and take it to the center of the goal, of 3.5% in 2022. Of 51 financial institutions and consultancies consulted by Broadcast Projections, 44 foresee a 1 percentage point increase in the basic interest rate, the Selic, at a meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) on Wednesday. With this, the BC collegiate, which meets every 45 days to calibrate the Selic, would raise the rate to 6.25% per year.

Only seven institutions consulted maintained their bets on a tougher adjustment of the basic interest rate at this meeting, which was considered by the market after the latest inflation data showed a IPCA accumulated of 9.68% in 12 months until August. Several economists even bet on a “strike” in interest rates even stronger than the 1 percentage point increase in the last Copom meeting, which raised the Selic rate to 5.25% per year. To get an idea of ​​the intensity of the measure, the last time the BC increased the basic interest rate by more than 1 percentage point at once was in December 2002, in the last days of the Fernando Henrique Cardoso government.

However, the president of BC, Roberto Campos Neto, realigned expectations last week by guaranteeing that Copom will maintain “the flight plan”, reinforcing the signal for yet another increase of 1 point. He promised that the Copom will raise the Selic as much as necessary to contain inflation, but clarified that the collegiate will not react to each new data released.

“I spent the night thinking about it (Campos Neto’s speech) and we went back to our projection for a 1-point increase in the Selic”, says the superintendent of the Economic Advisory Board of the Brazilian Association of Banks (ABBC), Everton Pinheiro de Souza Gonçalves, who previously projected a 1.25-point increase to 6 .50% per year.

In addition to this week’s meeting, Copom will have two more meetings this year – in October and December. With the maintenance of the current rate of increase in the rate, Gonçalves believes that the BC will continue to increase interest rates in early 2022, until the Selic reaches 8.5% per year.

The economist says that, to be more aggressive in interest rates now and bring inflation to the center of the 3.5% target next year, the BC would have to sacrifice even more the growth of the economy in 2022. Even so, ABBC has already revised its upward projection for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) next year from 1.5% to just 1%. “Making monetary policy is not easy, there is a lot of fine tuning, especially in an environment with so many risks and uncertainties. In 2015 and 2016 the Selic was kept high for a longer time and culminated in two years of recession. It’s a dilemma: if you loosen monetary policy a little, it can cause inflation problems, but if the tightening is great, activity will suffer”, he says. “Remembering that the BC now has as ancillary goals to smooth the fluctuations of the economy and promote full employment”, he completes.

Analysts see risk of reaching goal in 2022

Faced with the difficulties of controlling the rise in prices, part of the financial market is already working with the scenario that the Central Bank will fail to comply in 2022, for the second consecutive year, with the task of delivering inflation within the target. The information was verified by Estadão/Broadcast with market agents, including some who had a seat in the Copom.

Respondents reported that, in addition to official inflation estimates disclosed to clients, the press and the BC itself via a report Focus, analysts pore over data and formulas to get more accurate numbers. If formal forecasts for the 2022 IPCA are around 4%, unofficial ones are around 5%.

The target for 2022 is 3.5%, but the BC has slack to deliver a rate of up to 5%, within the tolerated range. This year, the inflation target ceiling is up to 5.25%, but most expectations are at 8%.

Asked about his 2022 IPCA projection, one of the agents responded with another question: “The official one or the one we are seeing?”. This practice is widespread, as confirmed by the Estadão/Broadcast with other economists.

Analysts point out that if current conditions persist in the coming months – which they believe will happen – the most acute inflation scenario will materialize.

“What we have today is persistent, strong inflation, heading towards 5% in 2022”, summarized one of the interviewees, who was previously director of the BC and did not want to be identified. “There are pressures coming from all sides,” said another. “Focus and other public projections are essential to create a consensus. But it’s when you put the money in that you see what the most accurate information is. If banks, brokerages and other houses are already using this material as a basic tool, it is really worth it,” said a third source.

The chief economist of Banco Original, Marco Caruso, says that even if the Selic reaches 8% at the end of the cycle of increases, this level is no longer sufficient to guarantee inflation at the center of the 3.5% target in 2022. “I believe that the Copom will, yes, accommodate some inflation above the center of the target, because raising the Selic too much now may start to make inflation slide below the center of the 3.25% target in 2023”, he says .