Matheus Fernandes says he wants to “recover joy” after making his debut for Palmeiras | palm trees

Matheus Fernandes made his debut for Palmeiras on Saturday, when he entered the halftime victory over Chapecoense, by Brasileirão. After a stint in which he practically didn’t play for Barcelona in Spain, the midfielder says he wants to regain “joy” in Verdão.

– I’m very happy to make my debut, especially in a very important victory for us in the championship. Now it’s about working hard, continuing to train, dedicating myself to the full, and opportunities will appear. I have to be prepared to play a good role and help Palmeiras. That’s why I came back, I feel at home here. I want to recover this joy and be able to help my teammates always – he said.

1 of 2 Matheus Fernandes during the second half of Palmeiras’ victory over Chapecoense — Photo: Cesar Greco Matheus Fernandes during the second half of Palmeiras’ victory over Chapecoense — Photo: Cesar Greco

At Barcelona, ​​Matheus’s only game came on November 24, 2020, when he played 17 minutes of the 4-0 rout of Ukraine’s Dynamo Kiev in the European Champions League.

After playing for Palmeiras in 2019, Matheus was sold to Barça, which lent him to Valladolid, also from Spain.

At 23 years of age, the defensive midfielder is considered quite promising in Verdão and seen as an option to play both as first and second midfielder. The lack of pace and competition in the sector, however, made its debut take a little longer.

The 38 shirt took advantage of the absence of Danilo, due to a trauma to his left ankle, and Zé Rafael, suspended, to play for a while. According to Abel Ferreira, Matheus Fernandes was already “charging” an opportunity.

– Matheus wanted to see in the game context, if he reacts to adversities. We made an investment in him, he is a player who has been complaining in a good way for an opportunity. And I want and like them to complain within the four lines. That’s where I want to see it, because parrots… parrots, we have many here in our CT, but it is in the game that the player has to talk, as he said, as Felipe Melo, Gómez, Luan, Renan said. It’s on the four lines that you need to talk, like Luiz Adriano. We have to be the most consistent with the players. Watch the training, give it an opportunity, evaluate it – he summarized.