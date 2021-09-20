Matheus Fernandes says that Palmeiras ‘studied in depth’ Atlético-MG

Palmeiras will play the first game of the Copa Libertadores semifinal against Atlético-MG this Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, at Allianz Parque. According to Matheus Fernandes, Verdão knows what to expect from the decisive match for the continental competition.

The defensive midfielder highlighted the importance of the team commanded by Abel Ferreira imposing its style of play, shaping the confrontation in the way that suits it.

“It’s a very important game, the guys are focused and working well. The group is united and working hard for the game, we’re prepared, which is the most important thing. I think everything will come out naturally, it’s putting into practice what the teacher says. Abel has been showing us on the board,” said Matheus Fernandes.

“We know how the opponent plays, the game will be designed the way we want it. We have to be prepared to make the game ours, the way we want it,” he added.

Matheus Fernandes made his debut for Palmeiras last Saturday, against Chapecoense. The midfielder took the field on his return from the break, replacing Patrick de Paula. In all, the player has 13 matches and a goal scored by the Palestinian club.

The return match between Palmeiras and Atlético-MG takes place on Tuesday of next week, at 9:30 pm, in Mineirão. As Galo had a better campaign in the group stage, he has the right to decide at home.