Matrix 4: Electronics for you to question reality – Movie News

After watching the trailer and getting into the hype for the new movie in the Matrix franchise, surely these electronics below will make you question the reality in which you live.

Eighteen years after the release of the last movie in the trilogy, The Matrix: Ressurections finally got its first trailer and release date. With the return of old characters played by Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, both playing Neo and trinity respectively, the hype couldn’t be bigger and several theories are already emerging, after all, both died in the last movie, Matrix: Revolutions.

This time without Lilly Wachovisky, the film needs to win over a new audience and please its most loyal fans. Will we have a movie to match the franchise’s firstborn? Many questions are being asked and will only have an answer at the movie’s release on December 16th.

So, now is the time to meet the best streaming boxes, enjoy their products from the new season of Sex Education and ensure the best electronics on Amazon for you to question the reality in which you live.

Logitech G533 Wireless Gamer Headset

O Logitech G533 Wireless Gamer Headset features Pro-G audio drivers and 7.1 DTS surround sound technology. It has an impressive ability to recreate ambient effects in any setting and positional audio so you can hear it perfectly loud and clear. Certainly the immersion in your favorite movies and series will be absurdly high, making you doubt if you are really just watching or living the scenes.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

The cell phone Xiaomi Note 10 it has 64 GB of memory, in addition to 4 GB of RAM, and 6.43 inches of screen, with Super AMOLED technology. It offers 13MP front camera and 48MP rear camera for you to record all your moments. In this definition, you might find a bug in the Matrix.

New Echo Dot (4th Generation)

O Echo Dot 4th Generation is voice controlled with Alexa and is perfect for any environment. You can request music, news and information, call friends and family, and control smart home devices with your voice. Apparently we are already controlled by machines…

Oculus Go Standalone Virtual Reality Headset

For those who are passionate about games the Oculus Go Standalone Virtual Reality headset will bring an unusual immersion. Independent for virtual reality it has 32GB of storage capacity, WiFi connection and built-in headphones. Be in the Matrix whenever you want.

The Matrix Comics 20th Anniversary Edition

Yes the The Matrix Comics 20th Anniversary Edition it’s not an electronic, but we couldn’t not put it on the list. It features 29 stories based in the world of The Matrix with over 80 pages of content ever published. If you’re a franchise lover, you can’t let this chance slip away.