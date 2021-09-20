Mauro Cezar: Flamengo’s defeat for Grêmio goes 90% on Renato’s account – 09/20/2021

Flamengo lost the opportunity to avoid the distance of Atlético-MG in the lead of the Brazilian Championship after being defeated by Grêmio 1-0, at Maracanã last night (19), for the 21st round, in a game defined with a goal by Miguel Borja head in the first half.

on the podcast Ball Posse #162, Mauro Cezar Pereira states that Flamengo’s defeat can be put 90% on Renato Gaúcho’s account due to the way the team behaved after he made changes and overloaded Andreas Pereira in the creation. Another aspect pointed out by the journalist is the fact that once again the team does badly on the eve of the Libertadores playoff.

“What Renato did was absolutely inexplicable and inexcusable. First, the way the team behaves in these pre-Libertadores games, against Inter was also before the game with Olimpia, the team does not play with intensity and commitment , this is not a justification, it is a criticism, it seems that the team and its coaching staff are not very concerned, the Brazilian is secondary, because of the knockouts, which, by the way, is Renato’s profile, but at the time from Grêmio there was an agreement between him and the club,” says Mauro.

“Flamengo once again played poorly, against Ceará he made amazing substitutions at the end, the team ended up all patched up, and yesterday Flamengo’s team in the second half, after the changes, was as follows: Isla, Rodrigo Caio, Léo Pereira , actually, very bad, and Renê, with Diego Alves in goal. The midfield was only Aaron and Andreas Pereira, and Aaron came to get the game in the middle of the defenders, so Andreas was completely isolated among the players of Grêmio, having to organize the team”, he adds.

Mauro points out that Flamengo, under Renato’s command, managed to incorporate positive things into the game, but also gave up characteristics and began to have difficulties in games where they are at a disadvantage on the scoreboard, which can be worrying for other games this season.

“He’s always on the razor’s edge in many moments, in danger and yesterday was a disaster, 90% goes to Renato’s account, Renato has to reflect and the only chance for Flamengo to change that, I think, is if he talks to the more experienced players and the players to show him that this is not going to happen. Flamengo gave up its best features in exchange for a cool new feature, which is knowing how to play at speed with space, but it won’t always show up,” he says. Mauro.

“Yesterday it was 90% in Renato’s account, the image of him with his assistant Alexandre on the edge of the field with that Joel Santana style clipboard was a portrait of Flamengo, old, outdated, playing nothing and a very poorly used human material”, he adds. .

Borja deserves praise for his performance against Flamengo

If the red-black team didn’t do well in the game, on the other hand, the journalist highlights Grêmio’s merits in its strategy and the performance of Colombian striker Miguel Borja, who scored the Grêmio winning goal and, despite wasting a penalty in the final minutes, defended by Diego Alves, he managed to take danger and annoyed the Flamengo players with provocations.

“It was a dreadful thing, none of this takes away the merit of Grêmio, who, in a difficult situation, set up their strategy and won the game. And Borja deserves a lot of praise, because Borja was in the pile there with Rodrigo Caio, who is already coming of other games and with Diego Alves, but it was decisive. He lost a penalty in the end that didn’t matter and that’s also part of it,” says Mauro.

“Borja did very well because he faced the fight, faced it alone many times and decided the game over the famous individual marking of Renato Gaúcho, who was really at Portaluppilândia yesterday, really at the press conference, saying things that were totally meaningless, totally preposterous and if so , it’s going to be very complicated, because it’s very likely that Flamengo will go through this more often, concede a goal and the opponent will close,” he concludes.

