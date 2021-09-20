MC Gui rescues bullshit with Nego do Borel in game of discord · TV News

Sunday night (19) at A Fazenda 13 brought the first game of contention of the season. The pawns needed to take a photo with someone who would go to the final and one with whom they thought would be the first out. MC Gui chose Dayane Mello as the first to leave, but insisted on rescuing some old bullshit with Nego do Borel. “You have a fake personality,” fired the blonde.

“We didn’t have an affinity anymore for your disrespect to me out there, Nego. You know that. I’ve known you for many years, and you have a difficult personality to deal with”, said the MC, who was in doubt when choosing between the funkeiro. and Dayane as the first pawn to be eliminated.

“I wasn’t going to talk about it, but you wanted to come in here making yourself a friend, without exposing what you did to me outside,” fired the São Paulo native. He is already the third pawn to say that he was treated by Nego do Borel outside of confinement; before him, Mussunzinho and Tati Quebra Barraco also told their stories.

“I saw you acting fake with people who were in our circle. You were not faithful to people who were supporting you. You are a manipulator and I ended up being manipulated by you once again”, continued the funkeiro.

“Day has some disrespectful attitude too, I think it’s a bit superb and the two of them I wanted to be eliminated in the first field,” he said.

old bullshit

In 2019, when MC Gui was canceled for playing a prejudiced prank with a girl at Disney, Nego do Borel was one of the people who turned his back on him.

Before that, the two were friends and were planning to record a song together — something that never happened as the singers didn’t talk anymore.

Back in January of this year, when Nego was canceled after Duda Reis reported aggression, he would have sought the support of MC Gui, who gave the change and refused to help the carioca.

Dayane x Medrado

Dayane was unhappy about not being chosen for Fernanda Medrado’s final. The model said that she would have chosen Aline Mineiro or Tati Quebra Barraco to go to the end of the game with her if she knew that the rapper was going to choose Mileide Mihaile.

After the dynamic, the ex-Big Brother Italia went to take satisfaction with the ex-Power Couple and accused her of being swayed. “Everyone’s really jealous of our friendship and everyone’s going to want to screw it up. So if you’re smart, you’re going to stick with it,” Dayane snapped.

How was the game

In all, Tati Quebra Barraco was chosen to go to seven finals; while Nego do Borel, Dayane and Solange Gomes led the pawn preference for the first participant eliminated.

Check out the final and first elimination choices for each pawn below:

Aline: Medrado in the final; Nego first eliminated

Gui Araújo in the final; Solange first eliminated Dayane: Medrado in the final; MC Gui first eliminated

Gui Araújo in the final; Nego first eliminated Erasmus Viana: Pecoraro in the final; Solange first eliminated

Marina in the final; Solange first eliminated Medrado: Mileid in the final; Solange first eliminated

Bil in the final; Nego first eliminated Liziane Gutierrez: Tati in the final; Nego first eliminated

Medrado in the final; Solange first eliminated MC GUI: Tati in the final; Dayane first eliminated

Tati in the final; Nego first eliminated Little Mussun: Tati in the final; Dayane first eliminated

Tati in the final; MC Gui first eliminated Rich Melquiades: Sthe in the final; Medrado first eliminated

Dayane in the final; Marina Ferrari first eliminated Sthe Matos: Mileid in the final; Solange first eliminated

Mussunzinho in the final; Nego first eliminated James Piquilo: MC Gui in the final; Nego first eliminated

Tati in the final; Solange first eliminated Victor Pecoraro: Erasmus in the final; Solange first eliminated

