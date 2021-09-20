MC Gui takes radical action against Rico’s tantrums

Rich Melquiades has caused controversy inside and outside of The Farm 2021, because of his explosive way and for his jokes that have definitely not pleased everyone. MC GUI he lost patience with his fellow prisoner’s kicks and started an argument.

It all started with the sponsored activity, in which pedestrians formed 5 musical groups to improvise a song exalting the brand. Rico didn’t like the grade 7, given by farmer Gui Araújo, and fired: “It’s marmalade, he’ll rate it for his little friends”.

At the time, the MC said that the comedian doesn’t know how to lose, as he makes a fuss at every end of dynamics, and later he continued this sermon: “Rich, you need to know how to talk. You’re already starting to lose your mind, because you’re already starting to scream”.

Rico responded sharply, reaffirming that he did not react that way seriously: “So don’t come talk to me because I’m going to lose my mind. You guys are taking this game seriously”.

The funkeiro said he was tired of being mistreated by the competitor and made a decision about it: “I didn’t raise my voice to you, but if it ever goes like this I won’t talk to you anymore. I won’t be putting up with your little game. No need to be disrespectful to me. I had the greatest affection with you”.

Finally, MC Gui made it clear that he will speak whenever something bothers him, especially because he felt disrespected: “I’m not a plant here, keeping my opinion. Unlike the others, I don’t talk behind your back. That’s good for me, because you get better at a point I don’t like, and for you, if you don’t notice. From this game, you go to aggressiveness”.

Erika Schneider tried to calm the spirits, instructing the famous to ignore Rico Melquiades’ outbursts, as a way of leaving him “broken” and “paying crazy” alone.

