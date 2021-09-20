Medical Correspondent: How to identify bowel cancer symptoms

In this Monday (20) edition of the Medical Correspondent panel, of Novo Dia, neurosurgeon Fernando Gomes spoke about bowel cancer. Actor Luis Gustavo died, aged 87, from the disease last weekend. Because of the illness, he had been away from television since 2018.

The doctor explained that there are several symptoms of the digestive system that are often confused with digestion and intestinal transit, so regular exams are essential to detect abnormalities in the region.

Among the main symptoms of bowel cancer, Fernando Gomes highlighted:

Abdominal pain;

Blood in the stool;

Nausea;

Fatigue or loss of appetite;

Weight loss.

“These symptoms are vague, but when they are present and persistently happen, they draw attention and make it necessary to seek a professional to carry out a more detailed investigation”, warned the doctor.

Also according to Fernando Gomes, after the age of 50 men and women can be affected by the disease. “That is why periodic examination and even colonoscopy are so important to investigate inside the digestive tract and thus detect signs that there is a disease in progress in the region,” he said.

‘Uncle Vava’

Actor Luis Gustavo died on Sunday (19), aged 87, in Itatiba (SP), victim of bowel cancer. The information was confirmed by the actor’s nephew, Cassio Gabus Mendes, on social networks.

He was born in Gothenburg, Sweden, on February 2, 1934. Before playing characters such as Beto Rockefeller (from the homonymous attraction) and Tio Vavá (from “Sai de Baixo”), he worked for five years behind the camera: he was stage manager , lighting assistant and cameraman.

In Vanguarda’s teleteatro TV, he became assistant director and won his first role as an actor in the play “Mas Não se Matam Cavalos”.

After that, “Tatá”, as he was known by those closest to him, played several roles on television and marked generations.

