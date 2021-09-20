Melbourne conditions end of confinement to vaccination

Melbourne, Australia’s second-largest city, will phase out its confinement at the end of October if vaccination targets are met, according to an official schedule released on Sunday. Some 5 million people in Melbourne have had to stay at home since Aug. 5, amid the sixth confinement and the longest-lasting imposition since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Officials in the state of Victoria, which includes Melbourne, said most of the measures will be lifted when 70% of those aged 16 and over are fully vaccinated (two doses). According to them, this goal could be reached around 26 October.

“The confinement will end. The (limited) restrictions on leaving the house and the curfew will no longer be in place,” said Prime Minister of Victoria State Dan Andrews, adding that some measures will still apply.

Restaurants and pubs will be allowed to open, but with a maximum capacity of 50 people fully vaccinated and outdoors, while the ban on visits to other houses will be maintained.





However, when the vaccination rate reaches 80%, scheduled for approximately 5 November, fully immunized Melbourne residents will enjoy more freedoms, such as not wearing outdoor masks, up to 10 visitors to each home, and the option of face-to-face work. in companies.