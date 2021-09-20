Michael K. Williams loses but is honored

O emmy posthumous of Michael K. Williams, actor of lovecraft country who died on September 6th, at the age of 54, did not happen – but he was still honored on stage for Kerry Washington, which presented the category of best supporting actor in a drama series.

Before introducing nominees, Washington said he wanted to highlight Williams’ work. “Michael was a brilliantly talented actor, and a generous human being, who left us too soon. Michael, I know you’re here because you wouldn’t miss it for anything. Your excellency, your art, will live on.“.

The Emmy for the category in which Williams was nominated ended up going to Tobias Menzies, Prince Phillip of The Crown. The British actor was unable to attend the ceremony in Los Angeles, so Kerry Washington herself accepted the trophy instead.

Throughout his career, Williams has been nominated four times for an Emmy for performances in Bessie, The Night Of, Eyes That Condemn and lovecraft country – but never won a figurine.

The official ceremony of Emmy 2021 happened this Sunday (19) in the United States, and was broadcast in Brazil by TNT.