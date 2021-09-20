Mini pizza: tasty, easy-to-prepare recipe you’ll love; Look

Top Stories

This Saturday, September 18, Cozinha & Recipes, from Tecnonotícias, brings you a tasty treat mini pizza. Remember that this dish makes up to 40 servings and has a preparation time of 60 minutes. So, come with us to check this step by step!

Learn how to make mini pizza

At first, this recipe of mini pizza, it is a great option to prepare and enjoy during the day. So, check out the ingredients and the wonderful step by step.

1 kg of wheat flour;

1 tablespoon of bread yeast;

2 eggs;

1 tablespoon of margarine;

1 tablespoon of sugar;

Half a liter of water;

1 shallow scoop of salt.

Mini pizza step by step

First, in a container, place the wheat flour with the powdered chemical yeast and mix. So add the eggs, margarine, sugar, water and salt.

Then mix and knead well with your hands, until you get a smooth, dry dough. Thus, divide the dough into small pieces for mini pizza.

Afterwards, let it rest for about 10 minutes. Therefore, after resting, open the dough into round discs, pierce the surface with a fork and let it rest for about 1 hour. Finally, take it to a preheated oven and pre-bake the discs for 7 minutes, then assemble the pizzas according to the flavor you want.

Recipe consumption suggestion

At first, this recipe of mini pizza is perfect with a cheese or pepperoni filling, try it.

