Minimum wage 2022 has new estimated value after inflation estimate

It is important to remember that the 2021 minimum wage increase failed to replace inflation, being readjusted by only 5.26%.

Currently, the minimum wage is R$1,100.00. With the increase in inflation, the estimate is that the value will remain at BRL 1,192.40 in the year 2022. The previous inflation projection was 6.2%, but the new one ended up being high. The data were presented by the Economic Policy Secretariat of the Ministry of Economy.

With that, the National Consumer Price Index of 2021 could be around 8.4%. The INPC serves as a parameter for the adjustment in the value of the minimum wage. The same readjustment index also establishes the ceiling of the National Social Security Institute (INSS). Today, it’s BRL 6,433.57, but you can change it to BRL 6,973.99 in 2022.

According to information from Correio Braziliense, there are at least 50 million Brazilians who receive only one minimum wage, 24 million of whom are retired from the INSS. Data on Brazilians who receive the minimum wage were gathered by the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese).