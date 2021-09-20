Ministry of Health says that adolescent had thrombotic purpura and does not relate death to the vaccine – 20/09/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

The Ministry of Health has completed the investigation into the case of a 16-year-old girl who died seven days after receiving Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine.

According to Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga, the report states that the young woman, who lived in São Bernardo do Campo (SP), had thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, an autoimmune disorder with serious consequences that leads to the formation of clots throughout the body. They block blood flow to vital organs.

She died on the 2nd of this month.

Queiroga told the column that the report, which is yet to be released, does not say that the death is related to the vaccine. “You can’t establish a link,” he says. “But you can’t rule it out either,” the minister continues.

“It’s just that we don’t have cases like this described in the medical literature today. We don’t know if it will be a unique case or if others may appear”, he says.

The minister states that “even if the case was linked to the immunizing agent, this would not invalidate the vaccination [desta faixa etária]. The benefits of it are infinitely greater than the risks.”

Brazil has already vaccinated 3.5 million adolescents between 12 and 17 years old. This is the only known serious adverse event.

The conclusion of the case, however, should not make the ministry return to indicate the vaccination of adolescents immediately.

The minister says that it may be necessary to hold the brakes for the sake of “prioritization and logistics”.

He says that adolescents without comorbidities could never be vaccinated before completing the second dose in the adult population and the third dose in the elderly and vulnerable.

“This group should be vaccinated thereafter. Managers cannot disobey the planning of the National Immunization Plan (PNI), as they are withdrawing the rights of those who come before them,” says Queiroga.

Last week, the folder suspended the guidance on immunization of adolescents, which raised questions from health professionals and managers. State governments, such as São Paulo, continued to apply the vaccine to this population group.

​The Health Department of São Paulo also concluded, on Friday (17), that the Pfizer vaccine was not the probable cause of the death of the 16-year-old teenager in São Bernardo do Campo (SP), but the autoimmune disease.

“The technical analyzes indicate that the vaccine is not the probable cause of death, but the disease identified based on the clinical picture and on complementary tests, called thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (PPT)”, says the São Paulo government, which will submit the results to the Anvisa.

According to the secretariat, the autoimmune disease is rare and serious, and there is no report so far that points out the picture as an adverse event linked to Pfizer’s immunizing agent.

The analysis released on Friday was made by 70 professionals and brought together specialists in hematology, cardiology and infectology, as well as those working in reference centers for special immunobiologicals in the state. Specialists from the municipalities of São Bernardo do Campo, Santo André and São Paulo also collaborated.

“The vaccines in use in the country are safe, but post-vaccination adverse events can happen. Most of the time, they are coincident, with no causal relationship with the vaccination. When they happen, they need to be carefully evaluated”, said infectologist Eder Gatti, who coordinated the investigation.

“Serious adverse events, especially those that progress to death, are discussed with a committee of experts in order to have a more precise decision about the relationship with the vaccine. When a case comes to light without this work being completed, the risk of disorientation, fear, rejection of a vaccine without any foundation grows, undermining this important public health strategy that is the vaccination campaign”, Gatti continued.

The São Paulo Health Department states that people with a history of autoimmune diseases (caused by autoantibodies) can receive the Covid-19 vaccines available in the country — and should consult a doctor in case of doubt.

as showed the sheet, President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) and his supporters pressured the health minister to review rules for teen vaccination against Covid-19.

Made in a hurry and without the knowledge of the technicians of the PNI (National Immunization Program), the decision to guide that young people under 18 years of age not be immunized took SUS managers, directors of Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) and even secretaries by surprise of Queiroga.

The minister attributed the retreat to doubts about the safety and effectiveness of immunizations in adolescents. To the column, he denied having followed the president’s order. “Bolsonaro didn’t send anything. The president doesn’t interfere with that,” he said.

According to the minister, the president only receives information that he passes on to him. “Bolsonaro is the president of the Republic. We talk several times a day. And he knows something and says to me, ‘Queiroga, look at this,'” says the minister.

One of the driving forces behind the campaign to challenge teenage vaccination was former volleyball athlete and commentator for Os Pingos nos Is, Ana Paula Henkel.

On September 13, she posted on Twitter that Health did not recommend the application of doses to children under 18, when the folder, in fact, already guided the immunization of these groups as of September 15th. The publication was shared by Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP).

On Thursday, Henkel celebrated the Health Ministry’s retreat and said on Twitter that Queiroga “shows leadership in protecting our children and adolescents.”

The vice president of Sbim (Brazilian Society of Immunizations), Isabella Ballalai, described Queiroga’s decision as terrifying. The organization released a statement on Friday (17) criticizing the government’s decision to change the rules of the immunization campaign.

According to Ballalai, the measure represents the creation of a new crisis in the middle of a pandemic, when government officials should be working exactly in the opposite direction, in a search for improvements in management mechanisms to avoid this type of problem.

“The government divided the population and destroyed confidence in public health agencies,” said the expert. “Adherence to vaccination depends on several factors, such as trust in authorities, professionals and in the health structure, which has been shaken,” he said.