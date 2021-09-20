Money changers sell ‘vaccine passport’ for entry to Diogo Nogueira’s show | Rio de Janeiro

‘Vaccine passport’ went into effect last Wednesday in RioTânia Rego/Brazil Agency

Rio – Since the “vaccination passport” came into force in the city of Rio, last Wednesday (15), closed establishments for collective use, such as cinemas, clubs and concert halls, have started to require proof of vaccination of the regulars. On Friday (17), the Jeunesse Arena hosted a concert by singer Diogo Nogueira, complying with the measures established by decree. But outside the attraction, money changers offered the “passports” for spectators for R$100. The information was disclosed by journalist Ancelmo Gois.

The money changers asked for the name and other data of the interested parties and then handed over the fraudulent passport. According to the Municipal Health Department of Rio (SMS), anyone who uses a false or adulterated vaccination document commits a crime and is subject to legal penalties and may also receive a fine of R$1,000 stipulated by law, approved last week by the Chamber of Aldermen.

The folder also informed that no complaint was made about the case and the Municipal Guard also did not carry out any flagrante delicto. “SMS-Rio will assess the situation with the Municipal Public Order Secretariat, to decide on how to proceed with inspections in order to avoid situations like this, and may even request support from the security forces of the State of Rio.”

In a decree published this Friday (17) in the Official Gazette, events in open places were authorized, as long as they have a maximum capacity of 500 people. Gyms and stadiums may have 50% of the total capacity, with a complete vaccination schedule for everyone present. Vaccinated with both doses, the mayor of Rio was at Diego Nogueira’s concert and posed for a photo with the singer. “It’s good to see life returning to normal! Let’s keep vaccinating!”, published Paes on his social networks.