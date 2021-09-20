Mouse ignores Record TV and celebrates vice-leadership that doesn’t exist

On September 8th, the Mouse Program aired by SBT, completed 23 years on the air, the attraction that debuted in prime time on Silvio Santos’ station, in the past came to threaten the leadership of the Globe. In its early years it used to be first in audience, causing the Rio station to delay the end of the nine o’clock soap opera, precisely to not lose its audience to little mouse.

Humor has always been a hallmark of Programa do Rainho, but in the past, the main agenda of the attraction was very different from what is shown today. Curious stories, supernatural cases and the telebarraco were the flagship of the attraction, we cannot forget the DNA test, which was one of the biggest successes of the program and was responsible for the attraction’s audience peaks in the past.

Over the years, it gained a new format and became lighter. Today, Programa do Ratinho has been focusing on interviews with politicians and personalities, musical pictures and humor and is far from being a threat to Globo. Since Record TV decided to invest in reality shows, Ratinho’s life has not been easy, the Barra Funda broadcaster has consolidated the format, won over the public and is guaranteed vice-leadership and sometimes comes first, as happened in last week with the success of The Farm 13, not even the controversial Secret Truths, broadcast by Globo, managed to stop the growth of the rural reality show’s audience.

Even losing the audience to Record TV, little mouse does not assume that it is third place, last week during his program on SBT he celebrated the second place that no longer exists: ”This week I complete 23 years of SBT, for those who don’t know, I don’t like to praise myself, but it’s good for us to talk, because if we don’t talk, the others won’t talk either, right? It’s been 24 years since I’ve been ranked second in Brazil.”, commented.

little mouse he even said that in the last 23 years, he was the TV presenter who appeared the most, as he makes daily shows, so he is on screen every day from Monday to Friday.