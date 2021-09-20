Neither Airbus nor Boeing: See Companies Who Want Supersonic Airplanes Back

The company with the most advanced supersonic commercial airplane project at the moment is Boom Supersonic, from the United States

Boom’s Overture model is designed to fly at 1,800 kilometers per hour

United announced in June the purchase of supersonic aircraft from Boom

Later this year, Boom is expected to begin flight tests with the XB-1 supersonic demonstrator

NASA works closely with Lockheed Martin on the X-59 Quiet SuperSonic Technology project

NASA’s X-59 model is under construction at Lockheed Martin headquarters

Startup Spike designs the S-512, supersonic business jet

Aerion was also working on a supersonic business jet project, but the company closed in March.

On October 24, 2003, the agree, the last supersonic commercial airliner in the world, made its final flight in British Airways colors. Five months earlier, Air France, the other operator of the classic hang-glider jet, had withdrawn its aircraft after 27 years of service.

Concorde is a rare case of a commercial aircraft that was retired and did not have an immediate replacement able to replicate its performance more efficiently. It was too expensive to develop a new passenger supersonic at that time, and the financial return was uncertain, after all, this type of plane has exorbitant operating costs and a worrying environmental impact.

To return to the civilian market, supersonic planes must overcome the problems that led to the Concorde’s early retirement.

The biggest ‘stone in the shoe’ of the Anglo-French jet was its very high fuel consumption. On a flight between London and New York, carried out in three hours and at more than 2,100 km/h, the aircraft consumed almost a ton of kerosene per passenger – the Concorde could carry up to 120 passengers and almost 100 tons of fuel.

Who paid this bill were the passengers, who disbursed up to $12,000 to travel on the supersonic jet.

The other problem with Concorde is that objects moving at the speed of sound (above 1,234 km/h) generate the sonic boom phenomenon, which are shock waves that sound like explosions.

Because of this effect, the European jet (and its lesser-known Soviet competitor, the Tupolev Tu-144) was banned from flying at supersonic speed over continental regions. This imposition made the aircraft unfeasible, which could only reach its maximum speed over the oceans.

Almost 20 years after the retirement of the plane built in partnership by the British BAC (now BAE Systems) and the French Sud Aviation (which together with other European manufacturers formed the Airbus group), new names and major corporations in the aerospace industry, including NASA, are committed to solving the problems of commercial supersonic flight and paving the way for Concorde’s successors.

supersonic race

Neither Airbus nor Boeing. The company with the most advanced supersonic commercial airplane project at the moment is the Supersonic boom, from United States.

Based in Denver, Colorado, the company founded in 2014 works on the development of the Overture, a trimotor with space for 55 passengers and designed to fly at 1,800 km/h with transoceanic autonomy of 8,334 km.

On its website, Boom informs that it intends to start building the Overture next year, and the presentation of the first model is scheduled for 2025. The start of commercial activities, with passenger transport, is scheduled for 2029.

Later this year, the American company should start flight tests with the XB-1 supersonic demonstrator. According to the manufacturer, the prototype powered by three afterburner turbofan engines (similar to fighter aircraft engines) has a third of the scale proposed for the final version of the Overture and will serve to evaluate new technologies and the design of the aircraft, which is designed to minimize the effects of sonic boom to acceptable or imperceptible levels.

With a promising project, the Boom managed to attract a number of investors and raised more than US$ 150 million to continue developing the aircraft, which already has orders.

In June this year, the US airline United Airlines announced an agreement to buy 15 copies of Overture with option for an additional 35 units. It’s quite a request compared to the Concorde’s career, which only had 14 series units completed.

Boom also pre-orders ten units of Overture for the Virgin group, led by the British billionaire Richard Branson (which in the past tried to buy the Concordes from British Airways), 20 units for the Japan Airlines and three other potential customers not yet identified.

The United States government is another interested in the aircraft, so much so that it commissioned a study with the manufacturer on a supersonic Air Force One (US presidential aircraft).

In addition to solving the sonic boom issue, the Boom also ensures Overture will be economical to the point of allowing its operators to sell tickets at prices comparable to those of business class fares on conventional aircraft.

The American company also promises that the supersonic plane will have zero carbon emissions, as it will be fueled with SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel).

Another US name proposing a supersonic civilian plane is Massachusetts startup Spike Aerospace, which designs the 18-passenger S-512 executive jet and with a maximum speed of 1,700 km/h. However, unlike Boom, Spike has yet to show significant advances or launch dates for its aircraft.

Nevada’s Aerion Corporation also proposed a supersonic business jet, but the company closed its doors in March of this year after running out of funding.

There are also studies on supersonic commercial aircraft in Russia and Japan, although little information about these initiatives has been released.

It’s a very different posture from NASA, the US space agency, which works closely with Lockheed Martin on the X-59 Quiet SuperSonic Technology project (Supersonic Silent Technology).

“Using our X-59 research aircraft, we will provide policymakers with the data they need to lift current bans on faster-than-sound air travel on the ground and help enable a new generation of commercial supersonic aircraft,” says NASA , referring to the ban on supersonic flights in the continental United States.

The X-59 is being built in Palmdale, Calif., at the headquarters of Skunk Works, the advanced design division of Lockheed Martin, and where some of the world’s most spectacular aircraft have been developed, including the SR-71 Blackbird, the world’s greatest aircraft. fastest of all times (reached 3,529 km/h).

The first NASA demonstrator flight is scheduled for 2022.