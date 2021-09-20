Netflix launches in the week of September 19-25; see what to watch · TV news

The week is full of news on Netflix. Between this Sunday (19) and next Saturday (25), the platform will provide productions for different tastes. The news has a chance to appear in the Top 10 of the streaming service.

Among the series highlighted are the new seasons of Amor no Espectro, Cara Gente Branca and Sangue e Água, in addition to the launch of Missa da Meia-Noite.

In the film catalog, they arrive on the streaming platform Confessions of One Girl Excluded, starring Klara Kastanho, Intrusion and Um Ninho para Dois.

Children’s productions Go! Go! Cory Carson – Chrissy Takes the Direction and My Little Pony – New Generation, the first five seasons of Superstore – An Inconvenience Store and the Jaguar series.

Check the synopses:

Superstore – An Inconvenience Store – Five Seasons (20th): In a large department store, a group of employees needs to face customers, daily activities, and learn to get along with each other.

Love in the Spectrum – Season 2 (day 21): The series shows how people on the autistic spectrum deal with the complicated world of love relationships.

The series shows how people on the autistic spectrum deal with the complicated world of love relationships. Go! Go! Cory Carson – Chrissy Takes Over (day 21): Cory Carson’s younger sister Chrissy can’t wait to conquer the streets of Veiculândia.

Jaguar (day 22): In this series, a survivor joins a group of agents against hundreds of Nazis who fled the country after World War II (1939-1945).

Cara Gente Branca – Fourth Volume (Day 22): Directed and written by Justin Simien, Season 4 shows a not-too-distant future in which Sam (Logan Browning) and Lionel (DeRon Horton) look back on their epic last year in Winchester.

Confessions of an Excluded Girl (Day 22): In the plot, which is based on the homonymous work by Thalita Rebouças, Tetê (Klara Castanho) does not feel accepted at school or at home. After changing schools, the protagonist tries not to suffer bullying and make friends.

Intrusion (day 22): Starring Freida Pinto and Logan Marshall-Green, the film depicts a brutal invasion of a couple’s dream home. In search of answers, the protagonist begins to investigate what happened.

Intrusion (day 22): Starring Freida Pinto and Logan Marshall-Green, the film depicts a brutal invasion of a couple's dream home. In search of answers, the protagonist begins to investigate what happened. Bangkok on the Limit (23rd): Newly arrived in Bangkok, a man joins the rescue team for victims of traffic accidents. With the help of a journalist, he manages to uncover a major conspiracy.

Rainbow High – Part Two (23rd): In this animated series, the beloved dolls come to life and show all their talent and glamor at school.

Blood and Water – Second Season (24th): In the new season, the consequences of the investigation into the possible kidnapping of a famous swimmer impact those involved with more mysteries and twists.

Midnight Mass (24th): From the same creator of The Curse of Hill Residence (2018), the series features miraculous events and frightening omens after the arrival of a mysterious priest.