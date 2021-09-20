Netherlands unveils monument in honor of Holocaust victims | World

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands this Sunday (19) inaugurated a new memorial in honor of more than 102,000 victims of the Holocaust in Amsterdam.

Designed by Polish Jewish architect Daniel Libeskind, the memorial is made up of walls shaped to form four Hebrew letters that spell out a word that translates to “In memory of.”

The walls are built with bricks, each containing the name, date of birth and age of one. of more than 102,000 Jews, who were murdered in Nazi concentration camps during World War II or who died on their way to the camps.

Jacques Grishaver, chairman of the Dutch Auschwitz Committee, officially opened the monument with the king, in the presence of dignitaries and Holocaust survivors. After passing through the gates, each took a white stone and placed it in front of a memorial wall, a Jewish tradition when visiting tombs.

The king helped Grishaver pick up and place his stone on the ground. After the ceremony, he spoke with three Holocaust survivors.

Dutch interim Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the monument should also force people to confront the question of whether the Netherlands did enough to protect the Jews during the war and what he called a “cold welcome to the little group that returned from hell after the war.”

He called the era “a black page in the history of our country” and said the monument also carries an important contemporary message “in our time, when anti-Semitism is never far away. The monument says – no, it screams – stay vigilant. ”

The memorial was built near an old concert hall where Jews imprisoned by the Nazi occupiers of Amsterdam during the war were held before being sent to camps.

The municipality of Amsterdam granted permission to start construction in 2017, but construction was delayed after residents argued that the monument was too large for the site. It was paid in part by crowdfunding – 84,000 people paid 50 euros ($58) each to “adopt” one of the bricks.

The official revelation came a year after Anne Frank’s friend Jacqueline van Maarsen laid the first stone, named after 20-year-old Dina Frankenhuis, who was murdered in Sobibor.

Rutte said the monument carries a vital message.

“This monument name says 102,163 times:’ No, we will not forget you. No, we will not accept your name being deleted. No, evil doesn’t have the last word,’” he said. “Each of them was someone and today they recover their names.”