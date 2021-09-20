New Pix rules will take effect and change affects all users

The Central Bank, which is responsible for supervising practically all types of bank transfers, such as PIX, TED, DOC, is bringing a series of innovations with the objective of making the financial transfer of the PIX safer.

There are several measures, such as the new limit set for all users of BRL 1,000 for transactions that occur at night, as well as a new deadline for users who wish to increase the limit of transactions and registration of accounts that can receive higher value in the transaction by Pix.

“These measures will all reduce fraud, protect customers and payment service users, and discourage crime. It is a joint effort of the Central Bank, police authorities and financial institutions, payments, cooperatives and participants that offer these payment services”, said João Manoel Pinho de Mello, Director of Financial System Organization and Resolution of the Central Bank.

Changes for users

From 8:00 pm to 6:00 am, a limit of R$1,000 is established for transfers to the same bank, Pix and TED

If you want to increase this limit, the customer can make the request, but there will be a minimum period of 24 hours and a maximum of 48 hours for the execution of the order made through the digital channel, preventing the immediate increase in a risk situation;

Clients are now able to establish different transactional limits on Pix for daytime and nighttime periods, allowing for lower limits at night;

Institutions will be able to allow users to register in advance accounts that may receive Pix above the established limits;

There will be a minimum period of 24 hours for the prior registration of accounts by digital channel to take effect;

It is possible for a transaction to be held for 30 minutes during the day or for 60 minutes at night for transaction risk analysis.

Other changes

The existing and now optional mechanism for marking in the Transactional Account Identifiers Directory (DICT) of accounts for which there is evidence of use in Pix fraud is now mandatory, including in the case of transactions carried out between accounts maintained in the same participant;

Consultations with the DICT are now allowed to feed the institutions’ fraud prevention systems;

Pix users may adopt additional controls regarding transactions involving accounts marked on the DICT;

Users of electronic payment arrangements may share with public safety authorities information about transactions suspected of involvement in criminal activities;

Regulated institutions will be required to adopt additional controls on fraud, reporting to the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors or, in their absence, to the Executive Board, as well as keeping such information available to the Central Bank;

Behavioral and credit history will be required for companies to anticipate same-day card receivables

When the new changes start to take effect

The implementation of the new changes does not have a definite date yet. According to Roberto Campos Neto, president of the Central Bank, the first step with the announcement of the new rules is for banking institutions to prepare for the new requirements. Campos Neto expects that in a few weeks the new rules will already be in effect for all users.

Cash Pix and Pix Change

In addition to the rules that bring more security to users, the Central Bank also announced on September 2nd, two new PIX products, both of which will be implemented on November 29th, where these changes will have a limit of R$ 500 per day. and R$100 between 8pm and 6am.

Pix Saque will work similarly to a traditional bank withdrawal. The customer will need to make a Pix to the withdrawal agent (any shop or ATM that offers the service), from the reading of a QR Code.

Thus the user will have access to cash. The advantage is that the commercial establishments and ATMs will be able to offer the withdrawal to the customer.

Pix Troca will be a similar system. The only difference is that cash can be withdrawn during payment of a purchase at the establishment. The Pix, then, would be in the amount composed by the purchase itself plus the amount to be withdrawn. In the statement, the two amounts will be broken down.

According to information from the Central Bank, both products will be optional, so the commercial establishment, companies and other institutions will decide whether or not they want to join the option.