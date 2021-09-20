NFL: Buccaneers beat Falcons with Tom Brady show | football

After a tight season-opener victory, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found it a little easier on Sunday, beating the Atlanta Falcons 48-25 at home at Raymond James Stadium.

The highlight, as always, was the biggest ever. Tom Brady has had five touchdown passes in the game, a total of nine so far this season, the highest mark of his career in his first two games in a year.

1 of 4 Tom Brady started the season on fire — Photo: Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The Falcons even cut the Bucs’ lead to three points in the second half, but the hosts slowed their rivals’ reaction with a Tom Brady touchdown to Chris Godwin and two interceptions over Matt Ryan, both returned to TD by Mike Edwards.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened the game with the ball and quickly made their way to the touchdown without much difficulty, with Tom Brady finding Rob Gronkowski on the last pass. This was Brady’s 87th TD for Gronk in regular season.

The next score would come only in the second quarter. At the one-yard line, Tom Brady made play action and found Gronk for another TD, the 88 between the two. After the extra point, the Bucs opened 14 to 0 against the Falcons.

The visitors responded in the next campaign with a touchdown from Cordarrelle Patterson’s all-rounder running with the ball, reducing the deficit to 14 to 7. The advantage, however, would return to double digits before the break, after Tom Brady lands his third pass to TD, this time to Mike Evans. The Falcons would still get a field goal at the end of the second quarter, going to the locker room losing 21 to 10.

2 of 4 Gronkowski already has four touchdowns this season — Photo: Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The second half couldn’t have started worse for the Atlanta Falcons. On the second play, Matt Ryan’s pass was deflected by Vita Vea on the scrimmage line and intercepted by the Bucs. Tom Brady seized the opportunity and got his fourth pass to TD, finding Mike Evans at the bottom of the endzone to extend the lead to 28-10.

If the owners of the house saw luck smile in the first campaign of the third quarter, for the Falcons everything was more difficult. First Cordarrelle Patterson appeared to have made the long touchdown, but review showed he stepped off by inches. Later the same Patterson suffered a fumble that knocked the team out of the endzone. Still Atlanta got the TD on the fourth down, with Ryan meeting Calvin Ridley, 28 to 17.

After the Bucs punt, the Atlanta Falcons re-entered the end zone, once again with Cordarrelle Patterson. Matt Ryan himself then ran to convert the two-point attempt and in the blink of an eye the Falcons were just one field goal behind on the scoreboard, 28 to 25.

3 of 4 Matt Ryan celebrates touchdown with Calvin Ridley — Photo: Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The conversation on the Falcons’ side must have been something along the lines of “let’s stop the guys and then we’ll change the game in the next campaign”, except that Tom Brady’s plan was different. In two plays, the Bucs attack arrived in the redzone and the third was the pass from QB to Chris Godwin in the endzone, 35 to 25.

The next drive killed the Falcons’ dream of reaction. Matt Ryan was intercepted by Mike Edwards, who returned to the endzone and extended the Bucs lead to 42 to 25. The situation only got worse when the Edwards managed to return one more INT to TD with four minutes to go, giving final numbers: Tampa 48, Atlanta 25.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will head to Los Angeles to face the Rams next Sunday (26). On the same day the Atlanta Falcons will face the Giants in New York.

Second game of the Mac Jones era at the New England Patriots, second win. The freshman didn’t even have to make an effort that Sunday, as his classmate gave a helping hand to that result. New York Jets freshman QB Zach Wilson threw four interceptions and the Patriots easily passed the Jets 25-6 in New York.

4 of 4 Zach Wilson threw four interceptions in his second NFL game — Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

The Pats win maintains Bill Belichick’s impressive dominance against rookie quarterbacks: there are 22 wins and just six losses against rookie passers since taking over the Patriots.

Vikings miss FG in the last second and Cardinals win

Minnesota Vikings and endgame field goals aren’t usually a good combination for the team’s fans. One more example of this this Sunday. Losing 34-33, the team managed to march to the position of kicking a 37-yard field goal to turn the game around, but kicker Greg Joseph failed to get the ball into the Y, giving the Cardinals victory.

The ending was bad for the Vikings fans, but Cardinals and neutrals fans watched a big football game, which saw five leadership changes. Kyler Murray made a great first half, but ended up making two major mistakes in the second half with two interceptions, one of which returned for a touchdown.