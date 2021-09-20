Nintendo Switch OLED already on display in Japanese stores • Eurogamer.pt

The Nintendo Switch OLED will hit stores on October 8th. Until now players had only seen the console in the official Nintendo trailer and footage, but those living in and around Tokyo can now see the console up close.

Several stores in Tokyo put the Nintendo console on display last Friday and the photos are already circulating on social networks. This is the first opportunity to see the OLED model up close.

This model has a larger screen and thanks to OLED technology promises better contrasts and black tones. Nintendo also took the opportunity to redesign the dock, including an Ethernet port.

Other improvements are better sound quality coming from the speakers and 64 GB of internal memory. Joy-Con is identical to the above to ensure compatibility.

The Nintendo Switch OLED is already priced in Portugal: it will cost 349.99 euros.

The OLED Switch is on display at Nintendo TOKYO. The screen looks very vibrant and the smaller bezel is a nice step up. pic.twitter.com/Adu88PMHFU — Alex Aniel (@cvxfreak) September 18, 2021