notebooks and iphones among the 61 thousand items

Do you know those products that the Post Office cannot deliver, even after several attempts? Well, go to the auction. In the next day 27, the state company will carry out a auction with 61 thousand items, among garments, microcomputers, notebooks, iPhone, vehicle accessories, jewelry and books, among others. Initial batch values ​​vary between R$1,303 to R$85,050.

These goods are classified as refuse. And they will be auctioned, after all protocols for attempted delivery to the recipient or return to the sender have been complied with, and the term of the right to claim has expired, as provided for in the Consumer Protection Code. This period can vary between seven and 30 days, depending on the object.

The company informed that they will be auctioned from 61 thousand items, among garments, microcomputers, electronic equipment, vehicle accessories, jewelry and books, among others. The initial values ​​of the lots range from R$1,303 to R$85,050.

“Ten lots will be offered that are indivisible. So, the person who bids on a lot is the whole lot, bids for specific items will not be accepted”, explained the head of the Correios’ infrastructure department, Thiago Meireles.

Of the auction items, he highlights three: those from household utensils, with a volume of items related to bed, table and bath, in addition to household appliances; those of clothing, with various t-shirts, shirts, shoes, caps; and the one referring to electronics, which will have cell phones, notebooks, peripherals and accessories, covers, chargers, headphones, tripods and so on.

The funds raised will help Correios expand its investment capacity, resulting in improvements in services and products provided to customers.

How to participate

To participate in the event, interested parties must register on Banco do Brasil’s Licitações-e platform. After completing this step, individuals and companies are able to submit proposals electronically to participate in the dispute online.

“The public notice with all the information is available on the Licitações-e platform, through nº 893602, and also on the Correios’ bidding page. Just search by modality ‘Correios Aberta’ and choose “São Paulo Metropolitana” in the dependency column”, informed the Correios.

The company also said that the lots are stored in block 1 of the Post Office building in São Paulo, located at Rua Mergenthaler, 592. Visits to the goods must be scheduled by calling (11) 4313-8150.

