Now without Messi, Barcelona picks up the pieces after being run over again and tries to start again

With a ‘cooler’ head after the hard defeat against Bayern Munich in the debut of the Uefa Champions League group stage, O Barcelona wants to show that the 3-0 suffered at the Camp Nou are in the past. And this message can be given this Monday (20), when the team receives the Grenade, again playing indoors.

Now without Lionel Messi, Barça will have the mission to get back on their feet after being ‘run over’ by the Bavarian giant again. And all this in the midst of the financial reconstruction process that Joan Laporta, president of the club, is implementing so much.

Even so, the current scenario is nothing new.

Last season has already started under the shadow of the relentless 8-2 suffered against the same Bayern Munich in Champions 2019/20, a fact that left the culé locker room in ruins and almost resulted in the departure of Lionel Messi (which would materialize months later, but for another reason).

The path taken by Barça in the Argentine’s last year at the club showed signs of what was to come. The two defeats for the Real Madrid in the Spanish Championship showed the weakness of the defensive sector, which ended the competition as the worst defense among the G4 clubs.

Instability was still present at Barcelona after the defeat to Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup decision, and the following month they suffered 3-0 against Juventus playing at Camp Nou.

Even managing to secure a place for the knockout of the European competition, the scenario of much instability continued to set the tone for the Catalan season. And right at the opening of the round of 16, 4-1 for the Paris Saint-Germain, with a concert by Kylian Mbappé again inside Barcelona’s home. With the tie in the return match, another tough elimination.

With results poor on the field, news of a cracked locker room raised the temperature at the club. Appointed as the pivot of frictions until Antoine Griezmann, Messi even unburdened himself and said that he was ‘tired of always being the problem of everything’.

The ace’s spell at the club would come to an end months later, putting an end to a 14-season history in the professional team. With serious financial problems and unable to adapt to the financial fair play of LaLiga, Barcelona could not fit in the budget a new contract for the Argentine, who agreed to move to PSG.

But what is the weight of not having Messi?

In addition to the obvious absence of a player who has already won the Ballon d’Or six times, not having the Argentine on the field means losing an important portion of goals.

The former Catalan shirt number 10 was directly responsible for 39 of the 85 goals scored by Barcelona in the last edition of LaLiga (30 goals and 9 assists). Even in the previous season the fact can be clearly seen, as Messi was Espanyol’s top scorer and biggest waiter in 2019/20 with 25 balls in the net and 21 decisive passes.

Pique’s outburst

One of the leaders of the squad and a pillar in the process of reshaping Barcelona, ​​Gerard Piqué made a sincere outburst about the moment they were going through on the field. In an interview with the channel Movistar+, the defender stated that the result against Bayern was fair, and admitted that his team is not among the favorites for the Champions League title.

“It was a bad result, let’s not fool anyone. They were superior and deserved to win. It was a competitive match up to the 1st goal (Bayern), but we were sorry for the 2nd goal. At the end of the season, we’ll see what we can achieve. Now, it’s clear that there is a big difference (between Barcelona and the other big European teams). I believe that, when they return, Ousmane (Dembélé) and Ansu Fati can give us a lot,” he said.

“We have to be honest: we are not among the favourites. But it’s not a bad thing not to be the favorite. We were often not favorites and we got good results. Chelsea were not favorites last season. Things can still change a lot. We are Barça”, he continued.

“There were also many young players, in their 18s, who showed up and competed. They will need experience, and they will need to go through these situations.”