NVIDIA Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing (DLAA) to debut in Elder Scrolls Online

Bethesda is already working on implementing the technology in her MMORPG

O DLAA (Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing) was revealed when the NVIDIA introduced Turing architecture for the first time and make yours debut in Elder Scrolls Online, according announced by the developers in a live on the Bethesda channel on Twitch.

During the live, the game’s new DLC called Deadlands and update 32, which will support DLSS, were revealed. DLSS will benefit the weaker GeForce RTX, even though Elder Scrolls Online is already lightweight. Bethesda MMORPG Creative Director Rich Lambert didn’t hide his excitement at having the new technology embedded in the game firsthand.

“While we were working on adding DLSS, we’ve also been working with them (NVIDIA) on a new technology that we’ll be the first to use. Meaning, we’re going to debut their new technology called DLAA. It’s the same kind of concept. (from DLSS), you won’t get a performance boost, but what you get is absolutely incredible anti-aliasing. It’s unbelievable, it’s pretty crazy how good the technology is,” says Lambert.

O Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing (DLAA), which still doesn’t have a date to reach ESO or any other game, is simply the DLSS, but without upscaling. That is, the technology will fully focus on graphic quality, unlike DLSS which focuses on performance while maintaining different levels of image quality.



Alex Tardif, head of graphics engineering at Zenimax Online, says the team is adding DLAA technology to the game, “using deep learning, but without the upscaling component”, resulting in “fantastic” anti-aliasing. “With RTX graphics cards, people are already running ESO at high frame rates, so a pure AA option works fine.”

Even without any presentation showing the DLAA in action, you can imagine that the technology will be very welcome in games that already run at high frame rates, ensuring extra visual quality, especially in competitive games where the quality is generally low. is used to have more FPS.

