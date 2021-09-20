Olympique de Marseille beats Rennes, jumps on the table and touches the leader PSG

O Marseille Olympics had no trouble hitting the Rennes 2-0 this Sunday (19), at the Vélodrome stadium, in Marseille, for the 6th round of the Call 1. With the victory, the team led by Sampaoli is second in the championship, behind only the PSG.

Bamba Dieng and Harit scored the goals of the match.

After a lukewarm first half with no clear chances, marked only by a mess involving Brazilian Luan Peres, formerlysaints, the Marseille team took the lead right after the break, at 3 minutes. Pol Lirola crossed and Bamba Dieng had the defender’s deflection to make it 1-0.

The second came at 26, with Harit, who had just entered the match in place of De la Fuente. The Moroccan midfielder passed an easy opponent’s defense after the individual play to make it 2-0.

With an advantage and ample control of the game, Olympique managed the score and was not even threatened by the opponents. It was then that Sampaoli took out Gerson, ex-Flamengo, and Luis Henrique, ex-Botafogo, from the bank. However, Brazilians participated very little.

In the final minutes, Payet had a chance to make the third, but after a free kick the ball passed close to the crossbar.

Best moments

Championship status

With the result, the team led by Sampaoli jumps in the table and takes the second position, with 13 points, two less than the leader PSG, who is still playing in the round against Lyon, with exclusive LIVE broadcast by ESPN on Star+. Rennes is in 16th place with just 5 points.

The guy: Harit

The Moroccan entered the second half and extended the score with a great goal built by a beautiful individual play.

upcoming games

The two teams return to the field on Wednesday (22) for the 7th round of the competition. Marseille visits the Angers, at 4:00 pm (Eastern time), while Rennes receives Clermont, at 2:00 pm (Eastern time).

Datasheet

GOALS: Bamba Dieng (3′ of the 2nd T) and Harit (16′ of the 2nd T)

MARSEILLE OLYMPIQUE: López, Balerdi, Luan Peres, Saliba, Guendouzi (Gerson), Payet, Lirola (Kamara), De La Fuente (Harit), Gueye, Ünder (Rongier), Dieng (Luis Henrique). Technician: Jorge Sampaoli

RENNES: Gomis, Traoré, Badé (Omari), Aguerd, Meling (Truffert), Santamaría, Ugochukwu, Bourigeaud, Tait, Laborde, Guirassy (Sulemana). Technician: Bruno Génésio