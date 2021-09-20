On crutches, Diogo Nogueira has lunch with Paolla Oliveira

On crutches, Diogo Nogueira then has lunch with Paolla Oliveira in Rio. Photo Daniel Delmiro/ Agnews

Diogo Nogueira and Paolla Oliveira were caught leaving a restaurant this Sunday (19) in Rio de Janeiro. The singer wore an immobilizing boot on his foot and needed the help of crutches to walk. Upon arriving in the car, they exchanged caresses, even wearing protective masks. Diogo had an Achilles tendon injury playing football.

On Friday (17) Diogo performed at the Jeunesse Arena, in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, and received his girlfriend, Paolla Oliveira. The show was one of the first big events in Rio de Janeiro after the decree of the mayor Eduardo Paes with the requirement of the “vaccine passport”.

On stage, the samba singer sang “Flor de Caña” for the first time, a song made for Paolla. “The show was beautiful and I was thrilled because it was the first time he sang the song he did for me at a show. So it was different, it was delicious to see the audience”, she said.

On Friday (17), Diogo was at the “Encontro” and talked about his relationship with Paolla. “We had already crossed paths on Rede Globo. I crossed two or three times around here, but the day it really happened, I got a call from Mumuzinho and Mari, who is her manager, who had to introduce someone. And when he said who he was, he said: ‘it’s not possible, is that true?’ We were talking to each other until we met. The thing evolved. I made pasta with shrimp, we had wine”, reported.

affair rumors

Rumors about Diogo’s romance with Paolla started at the end of June, when the two were clicked together in a bakery in Rio. Days later, Paolla appeared in the company of Diogo’s sister on social media, further fueling the rumors .

The actress had been single since she broke up with coach Douglas Maluf in April, with whom she stayed for a year. The singer, on the other hand, separated in February from lawyer Jessica Vianna, after two and a half years of romance.

