Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira are caught having lunch on Sunday

Oh, how sticky! Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira they took advantage of this Sunday, September 19, to have lunch at a restaurant in Lagoa, south of Rio de Janeiro.

When they left the place, the couple even posed in a romantic mood. The singer follows with his leg immobilized, after the ligament is torn.

CHECK THE COUPLE’S PHOTOS

DAVID BRAZIL FLAGS COUPLE TO KISSES

As reported by Fuxico, Diogo Nogueira led a show at the Samba de Verão project, at Jeunesse Arena, on Friday night, September 17, in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro. Using a cane and an orthopedic boot, the singer explained to fans that he tore the ligament, technically known as the Achilles tendon.

On stage, he sang his greatest hits and made the audience vibrate.

Paolla de Oliveira, the singer’s girlfriend, of course, watched the show and got as a gift an unprecedented song, “Flor de Caña”, especially written for her by Diogo: “The show was beautiful and I was thrilled because it was the first time that he sang the song he made for me at a show. So it was different, it was delicious to see the audience”, said Paolla.

Behind the scenes, David Brazil made a fun video showing the couple:

MAIN NEWS

The Farm 13: See how the bullshit was in the bay starring Nego do Borel

Farm 13: Gui Araújo reveals Anitta’s setup to circumvent cancellation

19-year-old rapper is shot during police chase

Ana Hikari comments on her bisexuality

Shit! Luiza Ambiel and Li Martins fight in reality final