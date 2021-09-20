Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira exchange affection during lunch in Rio

The lovers of the moment, Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira were photographed today leaving a restaurant in Lagoa, in the South Zone of Rio. The singer, who is injured and performed on Friday (17) at a concert hall in the city using a cane and orthopedic boot, won the affection of the actress.

Paolla also accompanied him on the show that took place in a concert arena in the West Zone of the city. From the stage, he pointed to the actress and declared:

Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira leave restaurant in Rio Image: Daniel Delmiro / AgNews

Someone came into my life, a wonderful person, an amazing woman. That only brought me happiness. For me one of the greatest actresses in this country. And I made a song for her. I’ll sing a little bit”.

After the presentation, the two were caught by David Brazil kissing in the dressing room. The broadcaster joked by pretending to be “interested” in the samba dancer, who went towards his beloved and gave her a kiss.

Diogo Nogueira suffered an Achilles tendon injury and is therefore wearing an orthopedic boot.

“I had a little problem recently. Things that happen, player things, right? But I’m here to sing for you. Bring happiness. And I want to thank you all for your presence and support”, he said during the show in Rio, in which UOL followed.