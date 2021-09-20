Paolla Oliveira despises her own work at Record and takes a controversial attitude at Globo

Paolla Oliveira was interviewed by conversation with bial, gives Globe, in this Friday (17), but when talking about his artistic trajectory, he ended up citing only his time at SBT and ignoring the record.

At the time, she started talking about the girls and villains she has already made:

“I was lucky to make young ladies. But making a girl is really hard. Saying ‘Good morning’ at breakfast is one of the hardest things you have to do. The villains are doing well because we go out, there is an imaginary around. But the girl can have salt, be different, have blood in her eyes”.

And that’s when she ended up remembering one of her first jobs as an assistant for Passa ou Repass, at SBT: “The main thing that was announced there was that I had to enjoy what I was going to do in life”.

“I had fun there, when I left I had this feeling of my first job. I thought a status. I thought it was wonderful”, completed the actress, who worked on the program at age 16, before starting to act at Record.

There, she debuted playing a villain in the soap opera Metamorphoses, in 2004, but did not make a point of mentioning this character in her career. At Globo, her first role was a year later, in Belissima.

From there, he amended several leading roles, such as Sonia in O Prophet (2006). In the same interview, Paolla also opened the game about her change of attitude on social media in recent times.

the famous one explained why she didn’t like to expose herself before and now uses her own channels as a platform for expression.

On the last holiday of September 7, for example, the actress spoke about political events to enjoy the freedom of being in a social network that is hers, without fear of losing followers.

“I didn’t like the social network, I had a huge problem, I fought with everyone. But there came a point when I had to do this. I got on the ghost train and said: let’s see who scares the most”, began the actress.

Paolla Oliveira followed: “I have been gaining this freedom. There came a time when I said I was a slave. (…) There is so little room to make mistakes. But who said I can’t? That’s where the 7th of September comes in. I felt the need. To put myself as a woman and have an opinion”.

The diva still defended that politics can and should be discussed, even if she doesn’t do it much in her life.

“I think that our ideas, if placed correctly, can change the other, make him think. It has to be spoken. And I even saw changes next to me, so I try to do that. I don’t think this is the place where we debate with this vehemence on social media”, vented the famous, stressing that he believes the debate can be healthy

Paolla completed: “What I like most about my job is being real. The sensitivity, the connection with people. So it’s only fair that I show myself to this person, connect me every time.”