Paraná, Santa Cruz, Portuguesa, Youth… See teams that went from Serie A to Serie D in a few years | brazilian series c

Relegated over the weekend, Paraná Clube and Santa Cruz left Serie A to Serie D of the Brazilian Championship in a few years. The club from Paraná played the national elite in 2018, and the Pernambuco team in 2016. The pair, however, will play the fourth division in 2022.

Before them, other teams had already lived similar itineraries, going from Serie A to Serie D, such as Joinville, América-RN, Portuguesa and Juventude. The team from Rio Grande do Sul took 10 years, but it returned to the national elite and could be an inspiration for Paraná, Santa Cruz and company.

See the trajectory and situation of each of these teams

In 2017, Paraná Clube was able to return to the Serie A of the Brazilian after 10 years trying to gain access. The joy, however, lasted very little. In their first year in the elite, Tricolor returned to Serie B. In 2019, the team ranked sixth in the second division, six points behind the G-4.

Last year, Paraná came to lead Serie B, but went into free fall in the competition and was relegated. Now, in 2021, Tricolor had another disastrous season, with three coaches and almost 30 players terminating their contract. On the field, the team dropped to Serie D two rounds in advance.

Santa Cruz has made this trajectory twice. In 2005, he moved up to Serie A, but fell in 2006. Then, two more relegations: to Serie C, in 2007, and to Serie D, in 2008. Remembering that the fourth division started in 2009.

In 2011, the Tricolor started a climb and moved up to Serie C. In 2013 came the access to Serie B. Two years later, the team managed to return to Serie A. And there, in 2016, a new fall began and It was first to Series B. In 2017, it dropped to Series C. Now, in 2021, another failure and the descent to Series D.

Paraná’s scenario is very similar to Joinville’s. In 2014, the team from Santa Catarina was champion of Série B and guaranteed access to the elite. The following years, however, passed far from any cause for celebration.

In 2015 came the drop in Serie A. A year later, another relegation, now to Serie C. In 2017, Joinville failed to advance in the third division, and in 2018 the team dropped to Serie D. The team from Santa Catarina continues since then in the fourth division.

Vice-champion of the 1996 Brazilian Nationals and Serie B champion in 2011, the Portuguesa was a constant figure in the Serie A of the Brazilian for several years – she played 35 times in the competition. The last of them was in 2013, when the “Héverton case” began a sharp fall on the national scene.

In the last round of the 2013 Brazilian Championship, in a game against Grêmio, Portuguesa sent midfielder Héverton to the field in the second half, who had been suspended by the STJD two days earlier. The irregular roster resulted in a loss of four points and the club’s relegation to Serie B in 2014.

It was relegated in 2014 to Serie C. Two years later, it dropped to Serie D. It was without national division between 2017 and 2020. It returned to Serie D in 2021, guaranteeing a spot with the Copa Paulista title last year .

América-RN managed to climb from Serie C to Serie A between 2005 and 2006. However, the team was relegated in 2007, in the first year in the elite. In 2010, it fell in Serie B. It moved up in Serie C the following year, but in 2014 it returned to the third division. In 2016 came the fall for Serie D. It has been in the fourth division since 2017.

Juventude is in Serie A today, but it has already experienced the drama of leaving the elite for Serie D and, for that very reason, it may serve as an example for Paraná Clube, Santa Cruz and company. The club from Rio Grande do Sul won Serie B in 1994 and played in Serie A without interruption between 1995 and 2007. In 2007, however, it fell to B. In 2009, it fell to C. In 2010, it fell to D. , suffered three downgrades in four years – a negative mark that Paraná has repeated now.

Since then, Juventude reorganized itself, worked for financial recovery and rose little by little until reaching the elite in 2021.