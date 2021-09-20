Pawns are punished after James breaks the rule

One more punishment on the account! It hasn’t even been a week since the debut and pedestrians have already accumulated several punishments in “A Fazenda 2021” (RecordTV). This time, Tiago Piquilo broke one of the reality rules.

Late this morning, Tiago was in the headquarters kitchen when he went to wash his hands at the bathroom sink. As the pawn is in the stall, he cannot use thirst water.

According to page 5 of the manual of the bay, residents of the bay are prohibited from using the booth at the headquarters. Bathroom sinks, pool, foot washing, hot tub and outdoor shower. For failure to comply with this rule, the whole group will be punished. You went 12 hours without hot water.

, says the announcement of the production to the participants, read by the farmer of the week, Gui Araujo.

other punishments

The pedestrians had already been punished for lack of water during the first party of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), at dawn on Saturday. At the time, some residents of the bay used the toilet at the confinement headquarters and generated a punishment of cutting off piped water for 12 hours.

At dawn on Saturday, they received their second punishment for breaking the rules and ran out of eggs for 24 hours.

According to page five of the bay’s manual, after the curfew of the horn, the residents of the bay cannot go beyond the gate and the boundaries of the fence that separates the animals from the headquarters area. And the pedestrians at headquarters can no longer go to the animal area. For non-compliance with this rule, the whole group will be punished. You went for 24 hours without eggs.

Also on Saturday, they took the third punishment for Dayane entering the pool, as pedestrians in the stall cannot do that. As a result, they were left without a gym for 24 hours.

The fourth punishment was caused by Fernanda Medrado on Sunday morning. The rider was late to take care of the horse and the production announced that the participants will be punished with a ‘punishment’ of 24 hours without milk.