Pedestrian crowd fills Champs-Elysees on Paris car-free day | World

A crowd of Parisians and tourists walked along the Avenue Champs-Elysees on Sunday (19), the so-called car-free day, which removed most of the traffic from the normally busy streets of the French capital.
Pedestrians strolling along the most famous street in Paris could see the “Wrapped Arch of Triumph”.
The posthumous installation conceived by the late artist Christo involves the monument to the Arc de Triomphe in Paris with 2,500 square meters of silver-blue recyclable plastic wrapping.
“It’s our chance to walk the ‘Champs’, to look at the Arc de Triomphe face to face and not just from the sidewalk,” said 68-year-old Parisian Annie Matuszewski.
Pedestrians walk near the Arc de Triomphe, wrapped as part of an art installation called “L’Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped”, designed by the late artist Christo, on the Champs Elysees Avenue, on Paris’ Car Free Day — Photo: Benoit Tessier/ Reuters
Paris held its first car-free day in 2015 in the central zone, expanding the initiative in 2017 to other neighborhoods in the city. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo sought to use the annual event to curb vehicular traffic and reduce air pollution.
Other streets in the capital were full of pedestrians and cyclists, although buses, taxis and residents who use cars for essential travel could still use some streets.
Anne Hidalgo reduced the speed limit on most city streets from 50 km/h to 30 km/h and closed some busy roads along the Seine to vehicles.
The mayor’s measures angered drivers, especially suburban residents, who complain about not having adequate alternative means of transport.
“The car-free day is great if we integrate the entire Paris region,” said Patrice, a retiree who lives on the outskirts.
“Otherwise, it’s almost as if they’re saying that people who live in Paris are well within their perimeter and that everything outside doesn’t deserve attention.”
In a photo dated September 16, Paris’ Arc de Triomphe receives final touches on the wrapping, in a posthumous work by artist Christo — Photo: Thomas Samson/AFP