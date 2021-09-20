Pelé posted a photo and celebrates recovery: “Throwing punches in the air every day better” | soccer

Pelé went back to using social networks this Sunday to show another stage of recovery from surgery to remove a tumor in the colon, a part of the intestine.

In the photo, the King appears in a wheelchair with his fists clenched. In the text, he celebrates:

– As you can see, I’m punching the air in celebration of each better day. A good mood is the best medicine and I have plenty of that. It couldn’t be different. I have received so much affection that my heart is full of gratitude. Thanks to all the amazing staff at Albert Einstein Hospital!

On Saturday, Kely Nascimento, Pelé’s daughter, showed a video of Pelé’s physiotherapy process and said that it had been “two steps forward”.

On Friday, after doctors released a new bulletin about his health, Pelé sent a message to fans.

– My friends, I continue to recover very well. Today I received visits from family members and I continue to smile every day. Thank you for all the love I receive from you – wrote the King of Football.

Pelé posted recovery photo at the hospital — Photo: Reproduction

Kely Nascimento also made a post this Friday afternoon, on social networks, with a photo beside his father. In the text, Kely says that Pelé is recovering well, “within the normal frame” and that on Thursday night he “took a little step backwards”, but this Friday he “took two forwards”.

The “step back”, mentioned by Kely, on Thursday night, was a problem of gastroesophageal reflux that took Pelé to the ICU to use a machine that is in the intensive care unit. This movement was made because there is no room for this type of treatment.

Now, Pelé is in a semi-intensive care unit to have easier access to this reflux treatment. Earlier this Friday night, the Albert Einstein Hospital released a bulletin:

– Edson Arantes do Nascimento presented brief respiratory instability at dawn on September 17, and as a preventive measure, he was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). After stabilization of the condition, the patient was transferred to semi-intensive care. He is, at this moment, stable from a cardiovascular and respiratory point of view, and is still recovering from the abdominal postoperative period.

Medical Bulletin Pelé — Photo: Reproduction

The King of Football was hospitalized on August 31st. On September 4, Pelé underwent surgery to remove a tumor in the colon, a part of the intestine, and was in the ICU.