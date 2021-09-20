Peugeot for PwD: Check out eligible cars in September 2021

It is well known that the sale to people with disabilities who enjoy the IPI exemption underwent changes under Law No. 14.183/2021. One of these changes is the increase of the maximum value from R$ 70 thousand to R$ 140 thousand, making it possible for some of the models that stopped being sold in March due to MP 1034 to be eligible again.

Traditionally known to the PwD public for offering vehicles with complete exemption and (or) factory bonus, Peugeot was one of the first automakers to return with a portfolio above R$ 70 thousand to the public, but without granting additional additions beyond the exempt IPI . However, September brings a differentiated campaign for the two eligible models: 208 and 2008, including good factory bonuses ranging from 7% in the hatch in its entry-level version and almost 13% in the SUV, also in the cheaper version.

Under the hood, the 208 features the traditional 1.6-aspirated engine, which delivers 118 horsepower in ethanol and 115 horsepower in gasoline, in addition to 16.1 kgfm of torque in both fuels, combined with a six-speed automatic transmission.

The 2008 brings the same 1.6-aspirated engine up to 118 horsepower in the Allure Pack version. In the Griffe version, the model has a 1.6 turboflex THP engine with up to 173 horsepower allied to the same six-speed automatic transmission.

Check the prices and equipment of each version available for PcD:

208 Active 1.6 AT

General public price: BRL 91,490;

PwD Price: BRL 77,190;

Motorization: 1.6 16V – 118/115 horsepower and 16.1 kgfm of torque (Ethanol/Gasoline);

Exchange: six-speed automatic;

Trunk: 265 liters;

Main series items: analog air conditioning, electric steering, electric windows and locks, electric mirrors, 16-inch alloy wheels, daytime LED, front and side airbags, autopilot with speed limiter, Peugeot Connect Radio multimedia center with 7″ screen and Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, multifunctional steering wheel, among other items.

208 Allure 1.6 AT

General public price: R$99,990;

PwD Price: BRL 82,790;

Motorization: 1.6 16V – 118/115 horsepower and 16.1 kgfm of torque (Ethanol/Gasoline);

Exchange: six-speed automatic;

Trunk: 265 liters;

Main series items: Active version + Alcantara-covered seats, leather steering wheel, 16-inch diamond wheels, driver’s armrest, induction cell phone charging, on-site key with push-button start, panel with soft touch finish and chrome exhaust.

208 Brand 1.6 AT

General public price: BRL 103,490;

PwD Price: BRL 86,690;

Motorization: 1.6 16V – 118/115 horsepower and 16.1 kgfm of torque (Ethanol/Gasoline);

Exchange: six-speed automatic;

Trunk: 265 liters;

Main series items: Allure version + panoramic sunroof, digital i-Cockpit 3D panel, collision alert, automatic emergency braking, lane change alert and correction, high beam assistance, speed plate recognition system, VisioPark 180° system, sensor twilight, rain sensor, Full-LED headlamps, among other items.

2008 Allure Pack 1.6 AT

General public price: BRL 109,490;

PwD Price: BRL BRL 86,990.00;

Motorization: 1.6 16V – 118/115 horsepower and 16.1 kgfm of torque (Ethanol/Gasoline);

Exchange: six-speed automatic;

Trunk: 355 liters;

Main series items: analog air conditioning, electric steering, electric windows and locks, electric mirrors, 16-inch alloy wheels, daytime LED, front and side airbags, steering wheel with height and depth adjustment, autopilot with speed limiter, Peugeot multimedia center Connect Radio with 7-inch screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, multifunctional steering wheel, fog lights, among other items.

2008 Griffe 1.6 THP AT

General public price: BRL 119,990;

PwD Price: BRL 101,190.00;

Motorization: 1.6 16V turboflex – 173/166 horsepower and 24.5 kgfm of torque (Ethanol/Gasoline);

Exchange: six-speed automatic;

Trunk: 355 liters;

Main series items: Allure Pack version + two-zone automatic digital air conditioning, leather seats, panoramic roof, rain sensor, twilight sensor, traction and stability controls, among other items.

