PF agents dig sugar shipments for 10 hours and find 155 kg of cocaine

About 155 kilos of cocaine hidden in the middle of a sugar shipment at the port of Santos, on the São Paulo coast, were seized by the Federal Police this Saturday (18th).

According to the Federal Police, officers dug for approximately 10 hours to find the drugs.

Cocaine was scattered inside the merchandise, inside a bulk carrier.

Simultaneously, divers from the South-Southeast Naval Patrol Command made a submerged inspection of the ship’s hull to see if there were new pouches of cocaine in the ship’s sea chests.

See video below:

Partnership

Carried out in partnership with the Federal Revenue, the seizure is part of the Ágata Arco Sul-Southeast operation, launched by the Ministry of Defense.

According to the Navy, the objective of the efforts is to expand “the integration between ministries, federal and state agencies and government agencies”.

The operation, carried out in the maritime area of ​​the states of São Paulo and Paraná, has already inspected 125 vessels, with 21 notified, seven arrested and one apprehended.

The PF did not inform if anyone was arrested.

