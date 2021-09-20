Philippines: boxer Manny Pacquiao stands as presidential candidate – News

Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao announced, this Sunday (19), his candidacy for the presidency of his country in the 2022 elections, ending months of speculation about his political fate.

“The time has come, we are ready to take on the challenge,” said the 42-year-old Filipino boxing star, who accepted to be a candidate for a splinter faction in President Rodrigo Duterte’s party.

Pacquiao, known as “Pac Man”, is the only boxer who has been world champion in eight different weight divisions and is an inexhaustible source of pride for Filipinos.

He made the decision to stand as a candidate a few weeks after his last professional bout, when he was defeated on August 22 in Las Vegas by Cuban Yordenis Ugas.

Manny Pacquiao entered politics in 2010 when he was elected a deputy, before becoming a senator in 2016. He generated controversy for his statements in favor of the death penalty and hostile to homosexuality.

However, he is very popular in his country, where his generosity and his path to success, after being born in extreme poverty, generate great admiration.

As a child, he lived on the street before starting professional boxing in January 1995, with a bag of 1,000 pesos, just over 20 dollars. Afterwards, he managed to accumulate a fortune of over 500 million dollars.

“Mega-prison” for corrupt

His credentials as a boxer, in addition to fighting poverty and corruption, will undoubtedly be the main slogans of his campaign.

Pacquiao has already pledged to make every effort to fulfill his mission, starting with sending “hundreds or thousands” of corrupt politicians to a “mega-prison” built just for them.

“To everyone who asks me what my skills and abilities are, I ask you: have you ever suffered from hunger?” Pacquiao told his supporters this Sunday.

“Do you know what it’s like to have nothing to eat, have to borrow money from your neighbors or wait to pick up leftovers from a restaurant? The Manny Pacquiao in front of you has been shaped by poverty.”

Until recently, Pacquiao – an evangelical Christian devotee – was a supporter of President Duterte and his controversial drug war, which prosecutors at the International Criminal Court want to investigate over the alleged murder of thousands of people.

Pacquiao told AFP in a recent interview that he would continue to apply a hard hand against drugs, but in a “clean” way, which means not violating “individuals’ rights”.

When asked whether, if he became president, he would protect the current head of state Duterte if he is indicted, he replied: “We must all respect the law.”

Under the Philippine Constitution, Duterte can serve only one term as president. The current Philippine president has already announced, through his lawyer, that he will not cooperate with the International Criminal Court in the investigation into the drug war launched during his term.

In his bid for the presidency, Pacquiao could face a formidable adversary: ​​Sara Duterte, daughter of the current head of state, should she present her candidacy.

The deadline for submitting nominations for the 2022 Philippine presidential election is October 8th.

