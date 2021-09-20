Physical training helps relieve multiple sclerosis symptoms – 09/19/2021

The organization Essa (Exercise and Sport Sciences Australia), through a recommendations document, states that physical training can improve muscle strength, cardiorespiratory fitness, balance, fatigue, functional capacity, mobility and quality of life of people with mild to moderate multiple sclerosis.

However, according to the entity, there is still no evidence of benefit from this physical activity program for the severe stages of multiple sclerosis, a chronic neurodegenerative disease of the central nervous system.

The researchers involved in the study suggest that aerobic and strengthening exercises of the main muscles affected by multiple sclerosis be performed two to three times a week, at moderate intensity, for at least 30 minutes. In this format, training is able to alleviate the characteristic symptoms of the disease, according to scholars.

They recommend that this protocol be reinforced with balance exercises, especially for people with a history of frequent falls. The guidelines are published in the Australian journal Journal of Science and Medicine in Sport.

Because it affects the central nervous system, multiple sclerosis tends to make patients less active, which increases the risk of other diseases, such as heart disease and type 2 diabetes. Therefore, the training program must be prescribed and administered by qualified professionals. , in order to adjust the complications of each.

“Rehabilitation should be focused on individual complaints and needs, as well as frequency, frequency and intensity, always respecting the fatigue threshold”, warns Juliana Aparecida Rhein Telles, a physiotherapist affiliated with the Brazilian Association of Multiple Sclerosis (Abem).

According to the physiotherapist, the practice of exercises can bring benefits at any stage of the disease. However, early rehabilitation is essential for maintaining quality of life.

multiple symptoms

Multiple sclerosis is a neurological, chronic, and autoimmune disease. The body’s defenses attack the central nervous system itself, causing brain and spinal cord injuries. According to Abem, around 40 thousand Brazilians live with the disease.

The disease is incurable, and characteristic symptoms include severe fatigue, muscle weakness, altered balance and motor coordination, joint pain, and bowel and sexual dysfunction.

Speech-language problems and visual, cognitive and emotional disorders can also appear. Adults between 20 and 50 years, especially women, are the most affected by the disease.