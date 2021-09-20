Pia counts on Marta in the next Olympic cycle, but emphasizes: “It’s all about her having passion and wanting” | Brazilian Team

A new cycle begins for both the Brazilian team and Pia Sundhage. After beating Argentina 3-1, the team returns to face the opponents on Monday, at 4 pm, at Estádio Almeidão, in João Pessoa – TV Globo and SporTV broadcast. And the coach’s mission is to find a new path for Brazil with Copa America 2022, World Cup 2023 and Olympic Games 2024 on the horizon. In the current call, Marta is the big name. But the question remains: how far will we have the queen? In an exclusive interview to Esporte Espetacular, the coach answered if the yellow jersey will still have the six times best in the world in these competitions.

– I wait! But it’s all a matter of her having passion and really wanting it – said Pia Sundhage.

– I hope she wants to. Because if she wants to and is willing to continue to love the game with all her passion, she can play a big role. She is not so fast anymore, I would like to see her closer to the goal, but it depends on what she wants.

The technician also answered about Marta’s positioning during the Tokyo Olympics. For the commander, at that time, in the quarterfinals, the best thing for the team was not to have the shirt number 10 next to the goal.

– The player knows which role she performs best. And at the Olympics maybe playing closer to the goal would be better for her, but not for the team. And I must bring the best response from the team, so if you look at our attackers, I still think it was the best solution in the quarterfinals. Now we’ll have new players, maybe we’ll change our style a little, and tomorrow (future) could be different.

IS MARTA STILL A TEAM REFERENCE, OR DOES IT HAVE MORE IMPORTANT PLAYERS IN THE SCHEME?

– Interesting question, I don’t know. We will have to see against Argentina. New players can change the dynamics, change the style a bit, and depending on how good the younger players are, they can level up and then we wouldn’t need to rely on Marta. In the 2008 Olympics I coached the opposing team in Brazil and I can tell you how important they were in the team. She doesn’t have that role anymore. She will be another part of our team. I want her closer to the area. I don’t know if it will work, we’ll have to see it in practice, in friendlies.

YOU SAID THAT YOUNG PEOPLE WILL BE BETTER THAN MARTA, HOW DO YOU SEE IT HAPPEN?

– Look at the Brazilian. There are some very good moments for some players, maybe not the 90 minutes, but little by little some are showing that they have leveled up. My team’s job is to find these players, especially the under-20s, who can take this step. If we get a new player who believes in our way of playing, I think then she can be great.

ARE YOU EYE ON YOUTH?

– We see several Brazilian games in Brazil and Europe, for example. And Simone Jatobá from the under-17 and Jonas Urias from the under-20 make their calls and I ask them to let me know whenever they have players whom they believe are close to the senior team. We now have two under-20 players with us and it will be very interesting to see them alongside the older ones. It’s scout, always, and put on new glasses. Right now, we have to see with new eyes and evaluate: is this player really good? can play in which position?

AND THAT’S NOT MUCH PRESSURE FOR THEM?

– There’s a great quote from the American player Abby Wambach that says “it’s a pleasure to play under pressure”. Of course these younger players are going to be nervous, they’re going to make mistakes, because they’ve never been in the senior squad. But they can learn from their mistakes, from other players, and adjust. Some will get along pretty quickly, others will need more time. But I’m 100% sure we’ll see great players coming from the under-20s.

YOU WERE ALONE IN THE FIELD AFTER THE DEFEAT FOR CANADA. WHAT DID YOU THINK AT THAT TIME?

– My first thought and feeling was: I let my team down. An emptiness. It was very difficult, I allowed myself to feel like that for a few seconds, before going to support the team and thinking of a different plan next. We didn’t go to the semifinals. We didn’t win the medal. We were sure our team could do it. We lost to the Canadian gold medalists on penalties. And that was very difficult. But I’ve had time to think and it’s my job to do better next time.

– We tried to get good friendlies but it was difficult. We wanted to play against the top 10 teams in the ranking and it was difficult. As a coach, I think I could have done different things in the quarterfinals. Change the team, remove some players and change the formation. But it was still 0-0 and maybe it worked or maybe it didn’t, but we could have scored a goal instead of letting it go to penalties. And from the bank I could have done a better job, yes. I don’t want to go into names specifically, but I could have taken players out earlier and brought in others to give them more energy. Because we did so well against Holland! We managed to break through their lines and we didn’t do it against Canada. I could have fielded players who could do this better.

– With the ball and without the ball. And to do this for 90 minutes we need to improve the physical part. We want to give the players more courage to change their position on the field and especially to run more. And at the same time, keep possession of the ball.

WAS LOSING ON PENALTIES A PSYCHOLOGICAL FAILURE?



– We’ve come so close…I’m not a psychologist, and actually I lost a World Cup final against Japan and won another for Sweden against Brazil. We try to do everything to prepare them. Of course it has to do with the psychological side. In fact, calling it a psychological problem has a negative aspect, as if they had an illness, and they aren’t! The fact is to improve performance, we want them to know how to face these moments that really matter, when you have the most pressure. This is what I want to emphasize.

IS IT POSSIBLE TO FORM A NEW ANT?

– There’s only one Ant, it’s impossible! We have a few options, one that I was very impressed with is Angelina. She was the last to be called up due to injury and she is young and plays a lot in the under-20 team, she is mature. I was impressed by your behavior, your game. She went to the Olympics without ever making it through the senior national team and that’s impressive. She is at the beginning of her career, playing in the US, and is one of many who could fill Ant’s position.

– We will see. I like to look at the present. If they play well, I’m the first to say: “do you want to join the national team?”

– Organization. It is the main key for Brazilian football and the CBF to be more successful. As a coach from Sweden and the United States I knew 1 year in advance, sometimes 2 years, all the planning. FIFA dates. I don’t have that training Brazil, it’s so hard to have a plan. In the ideal world I wanted to play all the time against the 10 best teams in the world. I think this is the biggest difference between coaching the American team and especially the Swedish team, which was very organized.

IMPORTANCE OF A STRONG NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP



– It’s very important. 10 years ago Sweden had one of the best leagues in the world. Now the players are going to England, Germany, France and even Spain to play. The Palmeiras vs Corinthians game will be very good for the Brazilian team. Because we have so many players, and competing is important to win anything in the national team too. You improve the physical, mental, you have joy, and that’s exactly what football needs.

I remember my first game 2 years ago in this country. And it’s so much better today. It’s fantastic how it has changed in 2 years, thanks to the support of the CBF with the league, but it doesn’t end here, you have to always want more, and prepare each club for competitions. You play well when you have good coaches. You play well when you have a team behind the team, the medical part, and when you have both men and women as coaches. It needs fields, a lot of training. Good structure.

WHAT OTHER ASPECTS CAN IMPROVE?

– When I talk about Brazil, since I was little, I think, ah, football, I grew up with Pelé, and then with Marta. It’s breathing football. And to channel all the passion and love for football, still have organization, good coaches, good clubs and a good league, and in the long run we can reach the top: winning the World Cup, the Olympics, but not only that, conquering people’s hearts, change their attitude. I grew up in Sweden where they said girls didn’t play ball, just boys. You talk about football and think about men’s football. This has changed quite a bit. But we can change people’s attitudes, and respect that women play, because football is for everyone. I would like that when I leave Brazil and come back only on vacation, I would see everyone loving the football played by men, women, boys and girls.

THINK YOU'RE IN A COLLECTIVE ON THE EVE OF THE 2024 OLYMPIC. WHAT WILL YOU BE TALKING ABOUT ABOUT THE SELECTION?