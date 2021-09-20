Pilar is shocked by the behavior of Quinzinho’s children · TV News

In Nos Tempos do Imperador, Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) will be shocked by the behavior of Quinzinho’s (Augusto Madeira) children. After returning to Brazil, the doctor will meet Prisca (Maria Carolina Basilio) and Hilário (Theo de Almeida) and will be charged for the first children she has placed in the world on the Globo telenovela.

In the scenes planned to air in this Tuesday’s chapter (21) , the daughter of Eudoro (José Dumont) will stay at the Hotel Cassino Perequetê. She will be welcomed by Clemência’s twins (Dani Barros), who will be dressed as employees of their father’s business.

“Are you the son of Quinzinho and Clemência?”, will question Dolores’ sister (Daphne Bozaski). “Are you going to stay?” Hilario will ask. Pilar will be surprised, but will nod yes. “Is that a guest there?” Prisca will quip.

“Prisca? Is that you?”, asks Samuel’s ex-fiancée (Michel Gomes). “How does she know my name?” the girl will comment. “And you are Hilário! I was the one who brought you into the world”, will tell the doctor. “You don’t look like a stork,” the boy will say, who will still collect the advance payment and leave Pilar stunned.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017).

