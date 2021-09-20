Planalto suggests questions to government senators for the director of Prevent Senior

A list of suggested questions was sent at the end of last week to government senators for testimony to the CPI on the Pandemic by the executive director of Prevent Senior, Pedro Batista Júnior.

According to reports made by presidential advisors to the CNN, who had access to the content, the document was sent by members of the Planalto Palace to supply the government riot police.

The inquiry would be held last Thursday (16), but, with the deponent’s absence, it was rescheduled for the next Wednesday (22). Wanted by CNN, the Secom (Special Secretariat for Social Communication) of the Presidency of the Republic did not comment on the content of the list.

In the document, to which the CNN had access, the suggestion is for the government senators to defend early treatment and cast doubt on the complaints against the health company.

The suggestion is also for the deponent to talk about an experiment that would have been done by Prevent Senior showing a possible efficacy in the use of hydroxychloroquine.

The drug, however, has no scientific proof in the treatment of the new coronavirus, as national and international research attests.

The document also encourages government senators to question, during questioning of Pedro Batista, whether early treatment led to the death of patients, in an attempt to show that its balance would have been more positive than negative in combating the coronavirus.

A dossier was sent to the Pandemic CPI by former Prevent Senior employees with complaints against the company. One of them is the indiscriminate use of the so-called covid kit, with chloroquine and azithromycin, in a kind of experimental treatment.

According to the doctors’ complaint, Prevent Senior would have joined the so-called parallel office in the federal government’s strategy of influencing the population to use drugs without proven efficacy for the cure or prevention of Covid-19.

The dossier delivered to the CPI of the Pandemic also shows that the company would have omitted deaths of patients who participated in a study carried out to test the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine, associated with azithromycin, to treat Covid-19.

Prevent Senior’s lawyer, Aristides Zacarelli Neto, told the CNN that he did not have access to any document that supported the denunciation. “They are always done anonymously”, he criticized.