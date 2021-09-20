Platform registers increase in anxiety and depression among professionals – Economy

The impacts of the pandemic on mental health Brazilians have been studied since the crisis hit the country. For specialists in the area, it was certain that we would suffer emotional, psychological, behavioral and mood changes, all that remains to be seen is the magnitude of this. In the professional environment, some platforms that provide services to companies found, for example, an increase in the number of diagnoses of anxiety and depression, in addition to the rise in purchases of drugs that treat these conditions.

At Docway, a company that offers telemedicine solutions, the number of diagnoses related to mental and emotional disorders grew more than 200 times. It went from 58 cases registered between March and August 2020 to 11,779 in the same period this year.

The data takes into account the services provided by the platform’s Digital Emergency Service, which is intended for healthcare providers (which also serve organizations) and companies in general. Data collection focused on medical reports with case definition according to the International Classification of Diseases (ICD), in which each disease has a code that identifies it.

The mental disorders evaluated were generalized anxiety, recurrent depressive disorder, mixed anxiety and depressive disorder, and other anxiety disorders. Emotional health conditions included activity and attention disorders, organic anxiety disorder, unspecified anxiety disorder and mood disorders.

This large-scale increase may suggest that, even though the effects of the crisis and social isolation were felt last year, the finding through medical care came with time and the likely worsening of the situation. In clinical practice, psychologists and psychiatrists have reported greater demand, but they warn that the disorders have multifactorial causes and may arise from issues other than just the pandemic.

Environmental, social, family, genetic and hereditary factors, for example, influence a greater or lesser predisposition to mental illness. The scenario of the last year and a half may have served as a trigger to trigger or aggravate a pre-existing condition, highlights Marcelo de Almeida, a Docway partner psychiatrist.

“Psychosocial conditions influence mental disorders and the way in which it is diagnosed is really a problem today, because it is based on certain criteria in which the possible causes, social determinants are not valued in the ICD”, he says. “The pandemic is a completely unexpected situation and the social factor is weighing heavily. So, there may be people who already had a mental disorder and symptoms have worsened now”, he adds.

According to him, a picture of generalized anxiety, for example, can be identified in the first psychiatric care, but it is necessary to go deeper into the person’s history to find out if the problem comes from or can result in something more serious. “It depends on how you manage to pick up the story and whether it is a more typical or atypical picture. There is a typical picture that leaves no doubt, but every diagnosis is made horizontally: in psychiatry, it is not possible to close on the first consultation, as other issues may arise”, says the doctor.

Anyway, he emphasizes that when someone appears with symptoms, it is important to treat and, if necessary, prescribe medication. “If the patient meets symptom criteria for so many weeks, ICD criteria, if the case is disrupting life in any way, it is important to treat.”

Buying medicine also increases

Another platform that brings relevant analysis is Medipreço, a startup that offers information on prices and availability of drugs in pharmacies to company employees. Based on employee purchasing trends, the service also allows companies to develop care and prevention strategies.

A survey that considered the company’s database and Anvisa’s controlled products management system showed that the purchase of antidepressants grew 23.4% during the covid-19 pandemic. Already the purchase of anxiolytics had an increase of 7% since the beginning of the health crisis.

The analysis considered eight psychiatric drugs, that is, they need a medical prescription to be purchased. Another fact that draws attention is that antidepressant drugs are more often obtained by people aged 34, 33 and 23 years, in that order. In turn, anxiolytics were acquired by individuals aged 24, 36 and 31 years. In addition, the largest number of purchases was made in the Southeast of the country.

At this point, the alert goes to self-medication, in the case of medicines without the need for a medical prescription, and medicalization, which can be understood as the use of medicines in situations that can be resolved with other strategies, such as non-pharmacological ones. It is not a matter of minimizing the importance of medications, which in some cases are essential for treatment, but taking care that they are used consciously as indicated by a specialist.

In an interview prior to state, the doctor of toxicology Leonardo Régis pointed out that, “from what has been discussed in the literature, perhaps the medicalization of society is more linked to modern times, to greater pressure to meet goals, to stress”, which is a characteristic movement of the workplace. “There is also another variable: psychiatry specialists argue that people today cannot live with pain and end up seeking refuge – one of them is the medication”, he completes.