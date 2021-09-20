Players believe Cruzeiro respected Vasco too much and value a draw | cruise

Cruzeiro drew with Vasco this Sunday, in the final minute, in São Januário. The result was celebrated by the celestial players, who judged that the team did not deserve the defeat. Raposa had a first half that was much lower than expected and changed his posture in the final stage. Despite this, he did not get the victory.

+Analysis: goal at the end avoids defeat, but Cruzeiro has a weaker game and access is increasingly distant

Striker Felipe Augusto, who entered during the match, commented that Cruzeiro respected Vasco too much in the initial stage. In an interview with the club’s official channel, the athlete valued the point achieved in the series B walk.

– It was a very good second half, I think in the first half we respected Vasco a little too much here in São Januário, but in the second half we were behind and needed to get the score. We almost didn’t get the goal before. It was a good result and now it is possible to get more victories, especially at home, for us to try to reach our final goal – said striker Felipe Augusto.

1 of 2 Ramon scored Cruzeiro’s equalizer — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF Ramon scored Cruzeiro’s equalizer — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

Fox has not yet achieved a good streak of victories in the Second Division. Despite being 12 games unbeaten, the team has many draws. The author of the goal that gave Cruzeiro a point this Sunday, defender Ramon, said that Cruzeiro changed its posture throughout the game and that it deserved the victory.

– We had a first half much lower than expected, we respected Vasco’s team a lot and the second half was different, imposed our pace, we didn’t deserve this defeat, luckily we got the goal at the end and now it’s a continuation of the journey – defender Ramon.