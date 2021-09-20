Pochettino explains substitution angered Messi, and Neymar says PSG needs to improve | french football

– I made the decision to remove Messi to avoid possible injury in the future. Important matches are coming and we have to protect him. These are decisions I make for the team. Sometimes they can please, sometimes not. We have to make choices, in the starting lineup and later during the game, always thinking about the best for the team and for each player – Pochettino said at a press conference, noting, however, that Messi told him he was fine and not feeling any physical problem .

Paquetá scores, Neymar draws, and Icardi guarantees PSG victory in stoppage time

Although it has 100% success in the French Championship, the tournament in which it is the leader, PSG has not been “performing” well (the test was a draw with Brugge, last week, in the debut of the Champions League). And players recognize this according to Neymar.

– We must progress. Let’s work. We have to improve little by little in our physical conditions of our game. But we are on a good path and we are going to achieve our goals – said the Brazilian ace (watch excerpts from the interview below).

Neymar was the author of the goal (penalty) that tied the match for PSG when Lyon were winning 1-0 (Paquetá scored for the Gones, while Icardi guaranteed the Parisian triumph in stoppage time).

– It was a great result. We are very happy. It took a great effort on the part of the whole team – commented Neymar about the triumph.

