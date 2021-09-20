Pochettino opens the game, reveals why he took Messi and explains the Argentine’s ‘ugly face’ when he was replaced

O Paris Saint-Germain won the Lyon this Sunday (19), by 2 to 1, a turnaround, in the classic that was broadcast exclusively for customers Star+. But it wasn’t just the hard-fought victory that drew attention in the match.

At 31 minutes of the 2nd time, Mauricio Pochettino opted to remove Lionel Messi for Hakimi’s entry. However, the Argentine left with a face of few friends.

In a press conference after the confrontation, the coach of the Parque dos Príncipes team opened the game, revealed why he took off the playmaker and explained the sullen face of the attacker.

“I asked him how he was and he said he was fine. Everyone knows he is a great player, but we have five changes. We are with the bench to make decisions,” said the coach.

The two teams return to the field on Wednesday for the French Championship. PSG visit Metz, while Lyon host Troyes. The two matches take place at 4 pm (GMT) and will have a LIVE broadcast of Star+.

PSG remains the leader of the French Championship and with 100% utilization. Now there are 18 points in six matches – five more than the runner-up Marseille Olympics.