Poliana Rocha welcomes Virginia Fonseca and laments the death of her father: “A person with a great heart”

Leonardo’s wife paid affectionate tribute to her daughter-in-law’s father and lamented his departure; Look

Poliana Rocha made a special post for the daughter-in-law Virginia Fonseca this Sunday afternoon (19) after discovering his father’s death, Mario Serrao.

On their social networks, the mother of Joe Felipe shared a click of the reunited family and thrilled internet users with his farewell letter.

“Mr Mario passed away, very sad! A good person with a great heart. He spoke softly and had such a beautiful look. We will miss him, but God has purposes in each one’s life!”, he wrote.

Virginia Fonseca announced this Sunday afternoon (19) the death of his father, Mario Serrao on the social networks. The influencer shared an official statement and took its followers by surprise with the sad news.

SPOKE FOR THE FIRST TIME

the influencer Virginia Fonseca he vented this Sunday (19) about his father’s death, Mario Serrao.

In a long text, she was very shaken by the news of the manager’s departure. “I will love you forever dad! Forever! Rest in peace, I know you’re on God’s side watching over us! Thank you for everything you did for me, you will be present in my heart forever!”, started saying.